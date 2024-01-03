Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS

RFK Jr. meets requirements to appear on first 2024 general election ballot as campaign season heats up

Kennedy's allies have vowed to spend millions to ensure he appears on ballots across the country

Brandon Gillespie By Brandon Gillespie Fox News
Published
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has officially met the requirements to appear on his first 2024 presidential election ballot.

According to election officials in Utah, Kennedy met the 1,000-signature requirement to appear on the state's general election ballot well before the March 5 deadline, and once he files as a candidate, will be included.

The positive news for Kennedy is a sign his campaign isn't slowing down as the country enters the presidential election year, something that could further complicate the race for President Biden and former President Trump as polls show a likely 2020 rematch.

BIDEN CONTINUES BLEEDING SUPPORT FROM KEY VOTER GROUPS AS DEMS SOUND ALARM OVER 2024: POLL

RFK, JR

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks during a campaign rally at Legends Event Center on Dec. 20, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Kennedy first launched a campaign for the Democrat presidential nomination in April, but became an independent candidate in October after the Democratic National Committee refused to hold any primary debates.

Recent polls have shown sizable support for Kennedy that draws from voters who would otherwise back Biden or Trump, including in a Fox News poll released ahead of Christmas.

That poll found 41% support for Trump, compared to 37% for Biden and 14% for Kennedy. Independent candidate Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein received 2% and 3%, respectively.

MAINE DEMOCRAT WHO BARRED TRUMP FROM BALLOT SAID VOTER ID LAWS ‘ROOTED IN WHITE SUPREMACY’

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden (FOX News)

Another poll released just days earlier found Kennedy actually playing the role of spoiler for Biden's hopes at winning a second term. His inclusion in the poll grew Trump's lead over Biden from 2% to 5%, while garnering 16% support himself.

Ballot access requirements vary from state to state, but Kennedy's allies have vowed to spend millions to ensure he appears on as many state ballots as possible.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on X at @BGillespieAL.

