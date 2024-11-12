RFK Jr. launches online forum to crowdsource names for 4,000 Trump administration nominees

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has launched a website to crowdsource names to fill 4,000 political appointee positions in President-elect Trump's new administration.



The online forum, referred to as "Nominees for the People" and powered by Kennedy's initiative to "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA), prompts visitors to nominate and vote for candidates to fill positions under the categories of "America's Health," "Economy," "Education," "Energy and Infrastructure," "Environmental and Natural Resources," "Food and Agriculture," "Labor," "Peace Abroad (State, Defense, Intelligence)," and "Peace at Home (Justice, Security and Immigration)."

"President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. want your help nominating people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump Administration," the site's welcome page says.

"Cast your vote on nominees for the Trump team," the page says. "Make America Healthy Again isn’t just about encouraging Americans to eat clean, organic food, exercising, or educating them about how to avoid toxins in our food, water, air, and soil — it’s about the people taking back control of our government, our country, and our health."

Top contenders under the "Peace at Home" category include Brandon Herrera, a Second Amendment activist and YouTuber who attempted to recreate the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump, as well as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"We want nominees who will secure our borders, protect children and adults from human trafficking, deport migrant criminals, and enhance our homeland’s critical infrastructure and technologies," the category page says.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and Space X who took over the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, received more than 4,900 votes under the "Government Efficiency" category.

Trump has teased a potential new cabinet role for Musk along the lines of "Secretary of Cost Cutting," while Musk has called for the creation of a Department of Government Efficiency. There is also interest in Trump choosing Musk as an artificial intelligence adviser.

The website has received thousands of votes for MikeroweWORKS founder Mike Rowe, as well as progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to focus on labor. Biden-Harris administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg received the highest number of votes so far under the "Energy and Infrastructure" category, while former presidential candidate and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was also a top contender for that role.

Former Nevada City, California, Mayor Reinette Senum was among the names submitted for consideration to serve in environmental and natural resource-related positions.

"Exciting Announcement, MAHA Nomination: Your Voice for Clear Skies. Supporting my bid to address geoengineering at the highest level!" Senum wrote on X.

The website has no promises from the Trump transition team that the online nominees will make it into the administration.

Kennedy entered the race as a Democratic candidate, left the party to run as an independent before abandoning his bid, then endorsed Trump with the promise to have an impact on health policy in a future administration.

On Saturday, he suggested the Trump administration could replace as many as 600 employees within the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

"We need to act fast, and we want to have those people in place on Jan. 20, so that, on Jan. 21, 600 people are going to walk into offices at NIH and 600 people are going to leave," Kennedy said at the Genius Network Annual Event in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In recent weeks, Kennedy has talked about exercising control of the U.S. Department of Agriculture or gaining the power to "reorganize" federal health agencies.

He has said Trump, upon taking office, would push local water systems to remove fluoride from drinking water and allow him to investigate the safety of vaccines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.