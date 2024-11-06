RFK Jr. wants to clear out 'entire departments' in the FDA: 'They have to go'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested the second Trump administration could eliminate entire departments within the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for "corruption."

The former independent presidential candidate spoke to MSNBC Wednesday about President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 election victory.

Kennedy, who has been a key figure in the Trump campaign since endorsing him, was asked about his potential role in the next White House and whether he would begin "clearing out the top level federal service workers that are currently at the FDA and the CDC."

"In some categories, I would say," Kennedy answered.

He continued, "In some categories, their entire departments, like the nutrition department in the FDA, they have to go. They’re not doing their job. They’re not protecting our kids. Why do we have Froot Loops in this country that have 18 or 19 ingredients, and you go to Canada, and it’s got two or three?"

As for whether he would eliminate entire agencies like the FDA, Kennedy was less committed.

"To eliminate the agencies, as long as it requires congressional approval, I wouldn’t be doing that," Kennedy said.

He followed up, "But I can get the corruption out of the agencies. This is what I’ve been doing for 40 years. I’ve sued all those agencies. I have a Ph.D. in corporate corruption and that’s what I do. Once they’re not corrupt, once Americans are getting good science and are allowed to make their own choices, they’re going to get a lot healthier."

Kennedy posted the interview from his X account and reiterated his efforts to "clean up the corruption" in agencies like the FDA.

"President Trump has asked me to do three things: 1. Clean up the corruption in our government health agencies. 2. Return those agencies to their rich tradition of gold-standard, evidence-based science. 3. Make America Healthy Again by ending the chronic disease epidemic," Kennedy wrote.

Kennedy previously ran as an independent candidate before ultimately suspending his campaign in August to endorse Trump. Since then, he has campaigned on behalf of Trump and has hinted about a potential role in the White House.

A few days before the election, he suggested Trump would work to remove fluoride from drinking water.

"On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from public water," Kennedy posted on X. "Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease," he claimed, adding that former President Trump and first lady Melania Trump "want to Make America Healthy Again."

