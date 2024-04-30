Michael Moore warns Biden to 'pull the plug' on Israel aid or risk losing election

Liberal activist and filmmaker Michael Moore sent an urgent message warning President Biden his support for Israel's war in Gaza was an affront to their shared Catholic faith and would cost him the November election.

"I‘d like to speak to one particular individual, that is President Biden," Moore said Monday night on CNN. "[H]is chance of not being re-elected, I think at this point, is so great because of those numbers. Because he‘s losing the youth vote. He‘s lost the Arab American vote in Michigan."

"I’m trying to save Joe Biden," he continued. "We're going to lose the election. We're going to lose Michigan if President Biden doesn't turn this around."

The activist appealed to Biden's Catholic faith and pleaded with him to do "the right thing" by ending aid to Israel and calling for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza.

"As soon as he does the right thing, as soon as he — and if you‘re listening, watching Mr. Biden, fellow Catholic, although some will say recovering in my case, but still we are Catholics — and the Pope is right on this. We need an immediate ceasefire. It is wrong, a mass slaughter of innocents, of children, of women, of the elderly, is a sin. It is absolutely against what we believe in. I know you know that too. I know that‘s why you’re not really happy with what Netanyahu has done here. And you can stop the killing tonight. You pull the plug, you close the bank, you shut it down," he urged Biden.

Moore said he wasn't arguing for the U.S. to stop supporting Israel entirely, but that the nation shouldn't aid the Jewish state in the war.

"This is wrong. This is not what we believe in" as Catholics, he continued.

During the CNN appearance, Moore also defended anti-Israel student protesters and suggested media reports of antisemitic and pro-terrorist sympathies were overblown or even fictional.

"None of them are committing any acts of violence. None of them are destroying the university. The worst, maybe in some people‘s minds, is holding signs let‘s say, ‘Free Palestine’ or ‘From the river to the sea.’ This is the one that is constantly being thrown out there. Oh, look at this, this, the sign is frightening all the students, ‘From the river to the sea ’and it‘s like, well, why don‘t you talk to them?" he asked.

He doubled down after being asked about Jewish students feeling unsafe on campus. Moore said Palestinians were "semites" so that the vast majority of protesters weren't antisemitic.

He also questioned the legitimacy of reports claiming protesters have waved terrorist flags and chanted in support of Hamas.

"This is all a made-up thing," he said. "The real victims in these last decades have been the Palestinian people," Moore continued.

Moore previously warned Biden that he would lose the 2024 election if he didn't change his policy on Israel.

During his podcast, "Rumble with Michael Moore," earlier this month, Moore said Hillary Clinton lost "by two votes per precinct" in Michigan. He addressed Biden and said, "That's what's going to happen to you."

