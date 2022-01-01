Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Steve Scalise
Published

GOP House leadership has a New Year's message for Pelosi: 'Lame duck speaker'

Rep. Steve Scalise said Republicans will be 'taking back the House in November'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican House leadership took to Twitter on Saturday morning to wish their followers a happy new year and had a message for House Democrats ahead of the midterm elections in November.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wasted no time taking a shot at his political rival, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., with a graphic of her that said "Lame duck speaker."

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., wished his followers a "Happy New Year" and then laid out his goals for the upcoming year, saying he looks "forward to spending this year fighting for hardworking families, working with my colleagues to stand up against the Biden agenda, and taking back the House in November!"

Another member of the Republican House leadership, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., tweeted a "happy, healthy, and blessed #NewYear!" to her constituents. Hours earlier she tweeted a thread recapping 2021 and then tweeted about how the crises under the Biden administration can be reversed.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., accompanied by House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center right, and others, speaks at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the leadership of President Joe Biden, and guidelines on face masks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., accompanied by House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., center right, and others, speaks at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the leadership of President Joe Biden, and guidelines on face masks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"The only way to STOP #Bidenflation and the Far-Left Democrats’ agenda from hurting small businesses and families even more is to vote Republican next November," Stefanik tweeted. "2022 will be the year we #FIREPelosi once and for all!"

DOES ‘DRY JANUARY’ ACTUALLY IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH?

Several other Republican and Democratic lawmakers also tweeted out messages wishing their followers and constituents a happy new year, most of which were not political.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, speaks alongside fellow Republicans during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Aug. 31, 2021.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, speaks alongside fellow Republicans during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Aug. 31, 2021. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw struck a note of optimism in the face of COVID-19 and other social issues of the past two years, saying, "The last two years may have sucked, but I'm willing to bet you'd rather be here than anywhere else."

"In 2022, America will still be the greatest place on earth," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden posted a simple "Happy New Year, folks!" from his presidential account and shared it via his personal account.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics