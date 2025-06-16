Expand / Collapse search
Taxes

Senate panel navigates delicate compromises on Medicaid, taxes in latest chunk of Trump's megabill

Finance Committee walks perilous tightrope between House compromises and Senate priorities ahead of July 4 deadline

By Alex Miller Fox News
Published
Senate majority leader willing to 'roll into' July 4th recess if necessary to pass 'big beautiful bill' Video

Senate majority leader willing to 'roll into' July 4th recess if necessary to pass 'big beautiful bill'

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., on the future of the 'big beautiful bill,' Israel's major attack on Iran, criticism of the SALT deduction and steps to take to get the bill passed quickly.

A Senate panel charged with some of the most hot-button portions of President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" unveiled its portion of the gargantuan package on Monday.

The Senate Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over tax policy, Medicaid and a slew of other items baked into the House GOP’s version of the bill, released its text as Republicans sprint to finish work on the president’s bill ahead of a self-imposed July 4 deadline.

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' CRACKS DOWN ON BIDEN'S STUDENT LOAN 'SCHEME,' TOP REPUBLICAN SAYS

President Donald Trump wearing red tie, sitting as he speaks

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Invest in America" roundtable with business leaders at the White House, Monday, June 9, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The committee, chaired by Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, had to walk a perilous tightrope with their legislation, given the push and pull surrounding divisive cuts to Medicaid, an increase to the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap and other provisions in the House’s version of the bill.

Crapo lauded the bill in a statement, and noted that it made the president's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, slashed "Green New Deal" spending and targeted "waste, fraud and abuse in spending programs while preserving and protecting them for the most vulnerable." 

"I look forward to continued coordination with our colleagues in the House and the Administration to deliver President Trump’s bold economic agenda for the American people as quickly as possible," he said. 

While House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pleaded with Senate leaders to change the bill as little as possible after narrowly passing the bill in the House, particularly on the compromises he reached on SALT and Medicaid, the Senate has vowed to leave its imprint on the package. 

'FULLY JUSTIFIED': GRAHAM PLOWS AHEAD WITH TRUMP BORDER FUNDING DESPITE PAUL'S OBJECTIONS

Thune walks with reporters

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., speaks with reporters about his plans to advance President Donald Trump's spending and tax bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 2, 2025.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Crapo and Republican committee members have similarly had to navigate divisions in the upper chamber, particularly around Medicaid tweaks to provider payments and an increase to the SALT cap to $40,000 — a change needed to ram the bill through the House, but one Senate Republicans dislike. 

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

