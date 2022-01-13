Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth says he won't seek reelection

Hollingsworth, who supports term limits, is the 13th House Republican to retire or run for a different office

By Maria Lencki | Fox News
Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., announced Wednesday he will not be running for reelection, citing his pledge to limit his terms in office.

He is the 13th House Republican to retire or run for a different office. Twice as many House Democrats have decided to retire or run for a different office, as the GOP aims to take back the House.

"I took a pledge to limit my own terms to four because of this very idea: to remind me to focus on the people and that serving the public wasn't intended to be a career by our founders," he said in an op-ed with IndyStar.

The congressman reflected on his time "battling Washington," recalling times he voted against "bad budgeting, reckless spending and overregulation." He explained that constituents need people outside of politics to bring about change and expressed his support of "strong term limits." 

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., is photographed in the Rayburn horseshoe on June 28, 2017.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., is photographed in the Rayburn horseshoe on June 28, 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

"I ran for Congress to return this government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become one in the process," he said. 

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth arrives at the Capitol on Aug. 22, 2020.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth arrives at the Capitol on Aug. 22, 2020. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Last month, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced he would not seek a third term in 2022, according to a Fox News report

The Republican governor said that the decision was difficult to make and expressed his gratitude in serving the state. 

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report 

