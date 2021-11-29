Reps. Boebert, Omar have tense phone call about controversial remarks, source says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado had a tense phone call with Rep. Ilhan Omar on Monday that centered around Boebert's recent controversial remarks about the Minnesota Democrat, Fox News has learned.

A person familiar with the call outlined the communication between the two congresswomen — a call that didn't turn out too well.

The person told Fox News that Boebert and Omar talked to each other at 12:30 PM, with the Colorado Republican apologizing for her recent controversial comments about the Minnesota Democrat's Muslim faith.

BOEBERT APOLOGIZES TO MUSLIM COMMUNITY AFTER ILHAN OMAR COMMENTS

Boebert told Omar that, as a woman of faith herself, told Omar that she never wanted to offend another person’s religion with her comments.

According to the source, Omar declined to accept Boebert's apology and demanded that the Republican congresswoman issue a public apology, which Boebert said she had already.

Things then got heated as Omar again pushed for Boebert to issue a public apology.

Boebert pushed back and demanded Omar issue a public apology for her past controversial comments about Israel, policing in America, and the country itself.

The two congresswomen entered into a stalemate of apology demands, culminating with Omar hanging up on Boebert, ending the call, according to the source.

Omar accused the Colorado congresswoman of making up an "anti-Muslim" story about her while speaking to supporters in Boebert’s state.

Boebert was filmed telling supporters that she recently had a run-in with Omar in a Capitol building elevator. She said as she was getting in the elevator with a staffer when she saw a Capitol police officer running toward them "with fret all over his face" in an effort to stop the elevator door from closing.

"I look to my left and there she is: Ilhan Omar. And I said, ‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,’" Boebert said, sparking cheers. "I looked over and I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’

"Don’t worry, it’s just her staffers on Twitter that talk for her. She’s not tough in person," she added.

Boebert later issued an apology to the Muslim community for her comments.

"I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar," Boebert said in a Friday statement. "I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."

Omar's office did not immediately provide comment on the phone call to Fox News.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed reporting.