Last Update December 20, 2015

Rep. Radel heads back to work next week, after rehab

Congressman Trey Radel at his Cape Coral office on Thursday Dec. 19, 2013. ((AP))

Republican Florida Rep. Trey Radel plans to return to Congress after taking a leave of absence following a cocaine conviction.

Radel was sentenced Nov. 20 to one year of supervised probation for purchasing 3.5 grams of cocaine, valued at $250, from an undercover officer. After completing almost a month of inpatient rehab treatment in Florida for alcoholism, Radel announced he would not resign his seat in the House.

The congressman issued a statement on Thursday saying, "I look forward to getting back to work next week representing my neighbors in Southwest Florida as they face the burdens of ObamaCare, a jobless recovery, and a federal government that continues to spend more than it takes in."

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Radel’s drug use.