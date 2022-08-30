Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Rep. Pramila Jayapal benefited from extra security after voting against protection for SCOTUS justices: report

Brett Forsell, 49, reportedly shouted obscenities outside Rep. Japayal's home

Andrea Vacchiano
Andrea Vacchiano
Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged with felony Video

Man accused of threatening to kill Rep. Pramila Jayapal charged with felony

Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal had her own private security, but didn't think Supreme Court justices deserved the same.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal reportedly received around-the-clock security regarding a stalking incident in July – shortly after the Democratic congresswoman voted against similar protection for Supreme Court justices.

Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested on July 9 for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Jayapal. The Seattle man, who now faces felony stalking charges, reportedly shouted obscenities and drove past her home repeatedly. 

Video from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office – which was provided to Fox Digital by Jason Rantz – shows the arrest.

Jayapal then reported the incident – which happened in Washington state – to the U.S. Capitol Police. According to the Jason Rantz Show, it is unclear who exactly arranged the security, but it was done by a third-party instead of the Seattle Police Department.

MAN FACING HATE CRIME CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY THREATENING TO KILL REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL OUTSIDE HER HOME

 Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) asking a question during House impeachment inquiry hearings before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

 Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) asking a question during House impeachment inquiry hearings before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill December 9, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Jayapal told Rantz that the security detail was present for roughly three weeks.

"Largely because he [Forsell] lives six blocks from me, so the threat assessment level is high based on his weapon and location," Jayapal explained. "It may continue depending on ongoing threat assessment."

In June, Jayapal was one of several Democrats who voted against a measure to protect Supreme Court justices who faced threats after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. 

REP. JAYAPAL CLAIMS SUPREME COURT JUSTICES 'DO NOT HAVE THE RIGHT' TO OVERTURN ROE V. WADE

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks about recent revelations about President Donald Trump's involvement with Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 17, 2017.  (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) speaks about recent revelations about President Donald Trump's involvement with Russia on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 17, 2017.  (REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein)

The Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022 granted the Marshal of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court Police to protect the justices and their immediate families when deemed necessary.

The bill had passed the House in the 396-27 vote and unanimously passed the Senate.

Fox News Digital could not locate Jayapal's explanation for voting against the bill, but the Washington congresswoman has regularly described the Supreme Court as "extremist" and "radical."

 Police officers look on as abortion-rights advocates hold a demonstration outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on May 18, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

 Police officers look on as abortion-rights advocates hold a demonstration outside the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on May 18, 2022 in Chevy Chase, Maryland. (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

"This extremist Supreme Court is a direct threat to me, my loved ones, and to millions of people all across this country," Jayapal wrote on Twitter on July 15. "We need balance now. Expand the Court."

