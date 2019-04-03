Rep. Meadows: Mueller report subpoena not about the truth, it's about hurting Trump ahead of 2020

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., has accused House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., of creating "political theater" in an attempt to hurt President Trump's chances of winning re-election in 2020.

"This was not a transparency subpoena. This was a 2020 subpoena,” Meadows told “America’s Newsroom.”

“It's all political theater. It has nothing to do with really getting to the truth.”

The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to authorize subpoenas for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report after the Justice Department missed a Democrat-imposed deadline Tuesday.

HOUSE DEMS PREPARE FOR SUBPOENA BATTLE OVER MUELLER REPORT

The authorization of subpoenas does not mean the committee will issue them but gives Democrats on the panel the option to do so.

Attorney General William Barr has previously said his team must first redact sensitive information but Nadler made it clear Democrats want to see the entire unredacted report.

Meadows believes Democrats are motivated by wanting to do damage to the president and his attorney general.

“This is all about trying to disparage the president of the United States when his attorney general, Attorney General Barr… he's working with warp speed to get information to the American people,” Meadows said.

“It's really unprecedented… in terms of his willingness to work with Congress and yet this is how he gets rewarded. It's a sad day for Congress and I would say it's a sad day for the American people.”

BARR TO RELEASE MUELLER REPORT TO CONGRESS BY 'MID-APRIL, IF NOT SOONER'

Fox News's Brooke Singman contributed to this report.