Rep. Luna demands Capitol Police charge Jane Fonda for suggesting the 'murder' of pro-lifers

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., reported Jane Fonda to Capitol Police "for threatening public officials" after the actress suggested the "murder" of pro-life activists as a solution to push the pro-choice agenda.

During an appearance on "The View" Friday, Fonda was asked what ways, besides protests and marching, pro-abortion activists could take action. Fonda responded, "Murder."

While her fellow hosts laughed off the comment, Fonda didn't crack a smile or clarify that the comment was a joke during the show, though she later claimed the comment was "hyperbole."

Luna identified the comment as a threat to pro-life activists, immediately reporting it to Capitol Police and demanding Fonda and "The View" hosts be held accountable. "Charges should be brought against her for threatening public officials. This gross type of intimidation and calls for violence should never be acceptable, regardless of political ideology," Luna told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

"Calling for murder of pro-life politicians like myself and many others is not only sick, but should be investigated," Luna wrote in a Tweet following Fonda's comments. Luna said she received death threats after her tweet, which she also reported to Capitol Police.

"Unfortunately for Mrs. Fonda, Capitol Police takes this issue very seriously, as do I," Luna told Fox News' Jesse Watters Monday. "She will be having to answer for these comments."

"This is ‘The View,’ they are supposed to pride themselves on being a show that promotes women viewpoints, right?" the Florida congresswoman told Watters. "Yet, if you are pro-life, they want to essentially promote someone that’s calling for your murder. And so we absolutely did report this… And so for people to go on national news outlets and make these calls of violence simply because they don’t like the fact that we are taking stands to protect life, I mean these people are unhinged. They need to be held accountable. There should not be a double standard."

After facing major backlash for the comment, Fonda attempted to walk back on her statement, telling Fox News Digital that she was using "murder" as hyperbole.

"While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest," Fonda said in statement. "My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room — and to anyone watching — that I was using hyperbole to make a point."