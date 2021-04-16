Rep. Jim Jordan slams Democrat court-packing attempts as 'quest for power'

Congressman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined 'America Reports' Friday to discuss the Democrats' attempt to pack the Supreme Court for 'raw political power.'

REP. JIM JORDAN: Well, this is about raw political power. I mean, John, why pick four seats? Why go from nine to 13? Why not just one, two, three? Why four? Because four gives them a seven six majority. This is raw political power from the left. This is what they're trying to do. And it was no accident they introduced this bill one day after they passed the House committee, the oversight committee, the bill to give them to more Democrat senators by making D.C. a state. So it's all about raw political power.

Think about this. The left controls everything. The left controls big media. The left controls big tech. The left controls big sports. Now, the left controls big corporations. They control Hollywood. They control higher education. They control the White House. They control the Congress. But the one institution in this town they don't control is the court. And now they're bringing a bill to pack the court, add four new justices so they have a seven six majority. This is this is the quest for power that the left has. I think the American people see through it, and I don't think they're going to stand for it.

No one thinks this is a good idea except the radical left and Democrats in Washington, D.C. Everyone sees it for what it is. One hundred, I think it's 159 years, we've had nine justices on the United States Supreme Court. This is how our system works. When we started this amazing experiment in liberty we call America, the founders wanted certain checks and balances. You can't just get it just because you got a one one seat majority in the Senate and a five seat majority in the House, the closest the Congress has probably ever been. Just because you have a little majority doesn't mean you get to undo all the checks and balances the founders put in place to protect our freedoms, to protect our liberties. But that's exactly what the left is attempting to do. Everyone understands this is this is as wrong as wrong can be. But I think they're going to do it.

And I don't put much stock in what the Speaker of the House said yesterday when she said, oh, she doesn't plan to bring this bill to the floor. I think this is all part of her game. I think she's waiting for the commission that the President of the United States put in place when that commission, which I think is very biased to the left, when that commission comes back and recommends they pack the court, then she'll bring the bill to the floor. Let's the filibuster hold and we can keep we can keep the court where it should be, where it's always been.

