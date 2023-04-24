Rep. Gaetz doubles down on bringing US troops home from Somalia: 'Not a vital national security concern'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has doubled down on his calls to pull U.S. soldiers from Somalia, saying on Twitter that the country is not a "vital national security concern."

"The US has had a military presence in Somalia since 1992, but it's been a costly and mostly fruitless endeavor," Gaetz wrote. "Somalia is entrenched in violence and political instability that has persisted for decades, and there seems to be no end in sight."

The Florida Republican added: "The United States has a responsibility to protect its citizens and defend its interests, but Somalia is not a vital national security concern."

"Instead of pouring more resources into a never-ending conflict, the US should prioritize its own needs and focus on issues that directly impact our neighbors," he concluded. "It is time to bring our troops home and let Somalia find its own path to stability."

Gaetz introduced a war powers resolution last month that called for the removal of U.S. Armed Forces from Somalia, excluding members protecting the U.S. Embassy.

It mandated the removal of these forces from Somalia no later than 365 days after the resolution's adoption.

After its introduction, the resolution was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. It will need to clear the committee before it receives a vote on the House floor.

A previous resolution to pull U.S. troops from Syria failed, but the issue split members of both parties.

When Gaetz first introduced the resolution to remove U.S. forces from Somalia, he argued that Americans have "extremely low confidence" in the U.S. pouring countless dollars into foreign struggles only for them to resort back to violence and coups once the U.S. ultimately leaves.

"The American people have extremely low confidence in our military leaders and their ability to assess their own efficacy. How do they expect Americans to believe their justification of occupying Somalia when they can’t even determine who in their own training programs will lead a violent coup afterwards?" Gaetz said in a statement.

"While the Congressional War Machine has decided to rage on in Syria, they must explain how continuing the occupation of Somalia best serves the interests of the American people at home. If they cannot, it is incumbent upon the Congress to bring our troops home from Somalia," the congressman said.

"When the House debated my resolution to withdraw troops from Syria, both Republicans and Democrats argued the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Afghanistan serves as a global permission slip for every neocon fantasy. They will argue the same for Somalia," Gaetz said.

