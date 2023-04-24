Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Rep. Gaetz doubles down on bringing US troops home from Somalia: 'Not a vital national security concern'

A previous resolution to pull U.S. troops from Syria failed but the issue split members of both parties

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Matt Gaetz: Trump has a 'renewed sense of focus' after indictment Video

Matt Gaetz: Trump has a 'renewed sense of focus' after indictment

Florida Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast react to former President Donald Trump's arraignment day and what's at stake as America approaches 2024 on 'The Ingraham Angle.' 

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., has doubled down on his calls to pull U.S. soldiers from Somalia, saying on Twitter that the country is not a "vital national security concern."

"The US has had a military presence in Somalia since 1992, but it's been a costly and mostly fruitless endeavor," Gaetz wrote. "Somalia is entrenched in violence and political instability that has persisted for decades, and there seems to be no end in sight."

The Florida Republican added: "The United States has a responsibility to protect its citizens and defend its interests, but Somalia is not a vital national security concern."

"Instead of pouring more resources into a never-ending conflict, the US should prioritize its own needs and focus on issues that directly impact our neighbors," he concluded. "It is time to bring our troops home and let Somalia find its own path to stability."

MATT GAETZ INTRODUCES SOMALIA WAR POWERS RESOLUTION, FORCING VOTE ON REMOVING ARMED FORCES

Matt Gaetz wearing sunglasses

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Gaetz recently introduced a resolution to pull U.S. troops from Somalia. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Gaetz introduced a war powers resolution last month that called for the removal of U.S. Armed Forces from Somalia, excluding members protecting the U.S. Embassy.

It mandated the removal of these forces from Somalia no later than 365 days after the resolution's adoption.

After its introduction, the resolution was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. It will need to clear the committee before it receives a vote on the House floor.

A previous resolution to pull U.S. troops from Syria failed, but the issue split members of both parties.

MATT GAETZ WANTS ALL US TROOPS PULLED FROM SYRIA, CLAIMS BIDEN LIED ABOUT MILITARY PRESENCE

When Gaetz first introduced the resolution to remove U.S. forces from Somalia, he argued that Americans have "extremely low confidence" in the U.S. pouring countless dollars into foreign struggles only for them to resort back to violence and coups once the U.S. ultimately leaves.

"The American people have extremely low confidence in our military leaders and their ability to assess their own efficacy. How do they expect Americans to believe their justification of occupying Somalia when they can’t even determine who in their own training programs will lead a violent coup afterwards?" Gaetz said in a statement.

Matt Gaetz behind a podium

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., suggested the U.S. government was continually spending in foreign countries without tangible results.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

GAETZ INTRODUCES RESOLUTION TO END MILITARY AND FINANCIAL AID TO UKRAINE, URGE PEACE DEAL

"While the Congressional War Machine has decided to rage on in Syria, they must explain how continuing the occupation of Somalia best serves the interests of the American people at home. If they cannot, it is incumbent upon the Congress to bring our troops home from Somalia," the congressman said.

Gaetz at a press conference with reporters

Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, previously introduced a resolution that would have pulled roughly 900 U.S. troops from Syria. The resolution failed, although members of both parties expressed support for it. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When the House debated my resolution to withdraw troops from Syria, both Republicans and Democrats argued the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force against Afghanistan serves as a global permission slip for every neocon fantasy. They will argue the same for Somalia," Gaetz said.

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing and Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.

More from Politics