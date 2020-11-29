Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan reportedly eyed as Biden's CIA director

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan is reportedly among those under consideration to head the CIA in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.

Slotkin, 44, a native of New York City, is a former CIA intelligence analyst who served in Iraq three times under former Presidents Obama and George W. Bush.

She won reelection for a second term on Nov. 3 against Republican challenger Paul Junge in Michigan’s 8th Congressional District, in the suburbs west of Detroit, which was once thought of as a Republican stronghold.

Shortly after the election, Slotkin urged Democrats to take a lesson from President Trump on not being condescending.

“[Trump] doesn’t talk down to anybody. He is who he is, but he doesn’t talk down to anyone. And I think that there is a certain voter out there because of that who identifies with him and appreciates him,” the moderate Democrat told Politico earlier this month.

Other potential candidates for CIA director include Michael Morell, an acting CIA director under former President Obama; Thomas Donilon, who was one of Obama’s national security advisers; and former deputy director of national intelligence Sue Gordon, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Slotkin also worked for the National Security Council and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to the newspaper.

The agency’s current director is Gina Haspel who has been in the position since 2018 after being appointed by President Trump.

Haspel was the first woman to be confirmed by the Senate to lead the agency.

The CIA's annual budget and number of employees cannot be disclosed, the agency says on its website, but some estimates have given the employee figure at more than 20,000 and the annual budget figure at $15 billion to $22 billion.