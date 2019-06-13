Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasts NY Times writer, other critics: 'They have succeeded in politicizing 9/11'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, addressed a New York Times op-ed writer who accused him of not supporting the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund on Wednesday, calling the writer's initial accusation "inexcusable."

"That is a pretty inexcusable thing to say, you're going to stand on the graves of 9/11 victims and claim that I am not a patriot and I have not defended this country against the perpetrators of 9/11, that I have not defended this country to prevent another 9/11 from happening. It's an inexcusable accusation from the get-go," Crenshaw said on "Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream."

New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali claimed on Twitter that Crenshaw hadn't sponsored the fund's renewal while praising the involvement of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"Anytime a Republican says they are 'patriots' ask them if they voted to fund the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. You know who's for it? Ilhan Omar. You know who hasn't sponsored it? Dan Crenshaw," Ali wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

"Hey 'journalist,' maybe you should check your facts. I am a co-sponsor. Nice try though," Crenshaw tweeted in response.

"It's actually really sad because they have succeeded in politicizing 9/11, they politicized this bill for the victim compensation fund and its shameful, it's absolutely shameful." — Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas

Crenshaw dismissed the tactic, calling it "dishonest" and "cynical." He also blamed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for starting the trend.

"They know it's dishonest and we cannot get to this place in politics where you are seeking out something somebody hasn't cosponsored yet and claiming you are against it. They know the public doesn't understand that, they think you're voting against it," Crenshaw told Bream.

Earlier Wednesday, the House Judiciary Committee passed a reauthorization bill for the 9/11 Victims’ Compensation Fund, a day after comedian Jon Stewart lambasted lawmakers for failing to attend a hearing on the bill.

Crenshaw also addressed another tweet from Ali where he called on Crenshaw to address his condemnation of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her comments about 9/11.

"Thanks for letting me know. I'm glad you did and I have no problem correcting and updating the record with facts. Now try it with your comments about Ilhan Omar. You'll feel better. Sincerely, a fellow patriot," Ali tweeted.

In April, Crenshaw criticized Omar for describing 9/11 as "some people did something." The congressman called Ali's comments "shameful."

"Defending the indefensible comments by Ilhan Omar regarding 9/11 -- which is where all of this materialized. It's actually really sad because they have succeeded in politicizing 9/11, they politicized this bill for the victim compensation fund and it's shameful, it's absolutely shameful," Crenshaw said.

