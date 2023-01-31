Rep. Chip Roy says Congress should repeal FACE Act after Mark Houck acquittal

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is calling for Congress to reconsider the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act in the aftermath of pro-life activist Mark Houck's acquittal in Pennsylvania court.

Houck, 48, was acquitted Monday after being arrested by the Department of Justice and tried on charges of obstructing entrance to a Philadelphia abortion facility in 2021.

"Justice has been served, but this brazen exercise in intimidation never should have happened. Mark Houck and his eight children never should have been forced to live through an FBI raid or see their father led away in handcuffs," Roy told Fox News in a statement.

Houck faced charges that he violated the FACE Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate and interfere with anyone because that person produces reproductive health care. He pleaded not guilty.

Houck was arrested at his home in September 2022.

"Congress must continue oversight of the FACE Act and should consider a full repeal of this eminently abused and clearly weaponized federal usurpation of state police powers. Congress should also take a hard look at the tens of billions we're giving to the Department of Justice and exactly how those funds are being used."

The charge stems from an Oct. 13, 2021 incident in which the Biden Administration alleged Houck assaulted and "forcefully shoved" Bruce Love, a 72-year-old volunteer at a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood.