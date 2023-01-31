Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Chip Roy says Congress should repeal FACE Act after Mark Houck acquittal

Houck acquitted in Pennsylvania court on charges of violating FACE Act

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Rep. Chip Roy: Biden doesn't want to deal with the truth Video

Rep. Chip Roy: Biden doesn't want to deal with the truth

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, discusses House Republicans' efforts to address the crisis at the border. He also discusses the latest discovery of classified documents and Democrats' growing frustration.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas is calling for Congress to reconsider the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act in the aftermath of pro-life activist Mark Houck's acquittal in Pennsylvania court.

Houck, 48, was acquitted Monday after being arrested by the Department of Justice and tried on charges of obstructing entrance to a Philadelphia abortion facility in 2021.

PENNSYLVANIA JURY ACQUITS PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST MARK HOUCK ON CHARGES OF OBSTRUCTING ABORTION CLINIC ACCESS

"Justice has been served, but this brazen exercise in intimidation never should have happened. Mark Houck and his eight children never should have been forced to live through an FBI raid or see their father led away in handcuffs," Roy told Fox News in a statement.

Pro-life activist Mark Houck speaks out after jury acquits him in Planned Parenthood incident on "Hannity."

Pro-life activist Mark Houck speaks out after jury acquits him in Planned Parenthood incident on "Hannity." (Fox News)

Houck faced charges that he violated the FACE Act, which makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate and interfere with anyone because that person produces reproductive health care. He pleaded not guilty. 

PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST MARK HOUCK DETAILS SHOCKING PLANNED PARENTHOOD ENCOUNTER FOLLOWING ACQUITTAL

Houck was arrested at his home in September 2022.

"Congress must continue oversight of the FACE Act and should consider a full repeal of this eminently abused and clearly weaponized federal usurpation of state police powers. Congress should also take a hard look at the tens of billions we're giving to the Department of Justice and exactly how those funds are being used."

Pro-life activist Mark Houck, second from left, leaves federal court in Philadelphia after pleading not guilty to two counts associated with an alleged attack of an escort outside an abortion clinic in 2021.

Pro-life activist Mark Houck, second from left, leaves federal court in Philadelphia after pleading not guilty to two counts associated with an alleged attack of an escort outside an abortion clinic in 2021. (Fox News Channel)

The charge stems from an Oct. 13, 2021 incident in which the Biden Administration alleged Houck assaulted and "forcefully shoved" Bruce Love, a 72-year-old volunteer at a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

