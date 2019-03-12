Rep. Al Green on impeachment vote: 'Bigotry is impeachable'

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green said Tuesday he will force an impeachment vote, just days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she would not support impeaching President Trump. The split view showcases a division within the party.

“It’s not about any one person, it’s really about the concept of ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people’ and the notion that we have a Democracy. And within this democracy, our Constitution accords this right to bring impeachment to the floor for every member of our caucus.” Green said on “Your World with Neil Cavuto” when asked why he was taking this action.

He added, “I’m not antithetical to what the speaker is saying or anyone else. I ask each person to vote your conscience, do what you may. But do understand that I would do as my conscience dictates.”

Pelosi told The Washington Post last week that she would not support impeachment proceedings, calling them “divisive” and saying the president is “just not worth it.”

Green told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto that he had not spoken to Speaker Pelosi about his impeachment vote plans.

“No, we have not had a discussion about it. My belief is that this is something that I Will contact every member of the House some point ... and they will then govern themselves accordingly,” Green said.

On the first day of the new Congress this year, Green and Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., introduced articles of impeachment against the president. The pair also raised the issue in 2017 and 2018, to no avail.

Green said his call for impeachment was more symbolic than realistic, implying that the Trump presidency was causing harm to society when pressed by Cavuto about whether he could must the necessary votes for passage (218).

“I can guarantee one vote,” Green told Cavuto. “Very candidly speaking, this really is not about people who happen to hold positions of authority. I just believe that we should not allow political expediency, wait until the next election, to trump the moral imperative to act when there’s harm being caused to society.”

He added: “I won’t be counting … votes. What I’ll do is count on the opportunity to bring it to the floor and let people vote their consciences.

Cavuto then pressed Green on what offenses the president had committed. He cited the president’s “bigotry” as the reason to consider impeachment

“The president has put his bigotry into policy,” Green said before naming examples in which he believed the president showcased his racism.

Green recalled the the president calling African countries “s---hole countries,” a proposed “Muslim ban,” and family separations at the border.

“Bigotry is impeachable,” Green said.

“I think we have a responsibility to keep an unfit president from staying in office,” Green told Cavuto. “That’s what I plan to do.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Guerin Hays contributed to this report.