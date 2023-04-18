Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Reinstated Tennessee lawmaker blocked from carrying infant-sized casket onto House floor in latest gun protest

Rep. Justin Jones attempted to carry infant-sized coffin onto Tennessee assembly floor in Nashville before being stopped by sergeant-at-arms

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Expelled Tennessee Democrat lawmakers dominate media coverage Video

Expelled Tennessee Democrat lawmakers dominate media coverage

Mockingbird Lab Political Strategist Lucy Caldwell and National Review editor Rich Lowry discuss the media coverage surrounding the Tennessee State House and if media coverage turned the expelled Democrats into heroes

Two state lawmakers previously expelled and reinstated from the Tennessee state legislature appeared at the Capitol carrying coffins during a gun control protest.

Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson appeared at a political demonstration Monday calling for government action to more aggressively restrict gun ownership.

MEMPHIS PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO REINSTATE STATE REP. JUSTIN PEARSON TO TENNESSEE HOUSE

Demonstrators carry caskets to the entrance of the state Capitol to protest gun violence as part of the Tennessee Moral Monday rally in Nashville, April 17, 2023.

Demonstrators carry caskets to the entrance of the state Capitol to protest gun violence as part of the Tennessee Moral Monday rally in Nashville, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The protests were organized by Bishop William Barber II of the Protestant Disciples of Christ church. 

Attendees carried caskets meant to symbolize victims of gun violence.

'TENNESSEE THREE' DEMOCRAT JUSTIN JONES PICTURED STANDING ON POLICE CAR DURING 2020 BLM PROTEST

Rep. Justin Pearson holds a casket outside the House chambers Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Pearson tried to bring a casket to the House floor, calling for lawmakers to support gun safety legislation.

Rep. Justin Pearson holds a casket outside the House chambers Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Pearson tried to bring a casket to the House floor, calling for lawmakers to support gun safety legislation. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Jones, who was reinstated to the General Assembly last week, used his access as a lawmaker to bring an infant-sized casket into the legislature.

The sergeant-at-arms stopped Jones from bringing the prop onto the floor of the assembly.

TENNESSEE DEMOCRATS WHO FACED EXPULSION FAILED TO VOTE FOR SCHOOL SAFETY BILL THAT EARNED BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Rev. William J. Barber speaks with Rep. Justin Jones on the floor of the House chamber Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rev. William J. Barber speaks with Rep. Justin Jones on the floor of the House chamber Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Pearson was also present, holding a separate infant-sized casket at the door of the assembly.

Democrats Pearson, Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson, who have been called the "Tennessee Three," interrupted a House session on March 30, just three days after a shooting conducted by a transgender activist at a Christian school left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Justin Jones carries a casket through the halls of the state Capitol with Rev. William J. Barber, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rep. Justin Jones carries a casket through the halls of the state Capitol with Rev. William J. Barber, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. ((AP Photo/George Walker IV))

All three lawmakers faced possible expulsion for "disorderly behavior," though Johnson, who is White, did not use a bullhorn to rally gun control protesters.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics