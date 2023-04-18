Reinstated Tennessee lawmaker blocked from carrying infant-sized casket onto House floor in latest gun protest

Two state lawmakers previously expelled and reinstated from the Tennessee state legislature appeared at the Capitol carrying coffins during a gun control protest.

Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson appeared at a political demonstration Monday calling for government action to more aggressively restrict gun ownership.

MEMPHIS PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO REINSTATE STATE REP. JUSTIN PEARSON TO TENNESSEE HOUSE

The protests were organized by Bishop William Barber II of the Protestant Disciples of Christ church.

Attendees carried caskets meant to symbolize victims of gun violence.

'TENNESSEE THREE' DEMOCRAT JUSTIN JONES PICTURED STANDING ON POLICE CAR DURING 2020 BLM PROTEST

Jones, who was reinstated to the General Assembly last week, used his access as a lawmaker to bring an infant-sized casket into the legislature.

The sergeant-at-arms stopped Jones from bringing the prop onto the floor of the assembly.

TENNESSEE DEMOCRATS WHO FACED EXPULSION FAILED TO VOTE FOR SCHOOL SAFETY BILL THAT EARNED BIPARTISAN SUPPORT

Pearson was also present, holding a separate infant-sized casket at the door of the assembly.

Democrats Pearson, Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson, who have been called the "Tennessee Three," interrupted a House session on March 30, just three days after a shooting conducted by a transgender activist at a Christian school left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All three lawmakers faced possible expulsion for "disorderly behavior," though Johnson, who is White, did not use a bullhorn to rally gun control protesters.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.