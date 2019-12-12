Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Rashida Tlaib
Published

Rashida Tlaib deletes tweet blaming 'white supremacy' for Jersey City shooting

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Jersey City shooters may be linked to radical Black Hebrew Israelite movementVideo

Jersey City shooters may be linked to radical Black Hebrew Israelite movement

The two shooters identified in the deadly kosher deli shootout were religious fanatics, according to neighbors; Bryan Llenas reports from the scene.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., received a flurry of attention on Thursday after she tweeted that "white supremacy" was behind the Jersey City shooting that left multiple people dead.

"This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills," Tlaib said in the since-deleted message that linked to a tweet by progressive Jewish group IfNotNow that memorialized the victims of Tuesday's shooting at a kosher supermarket.

JERSEY CITY MAYOR: KOSHER MARKET ATTACK WAS A HATE CRIME, ANTI-SEMITISM MUST BE CALLED OUT

According to the New York Times, one of the suspects had a connection to the Black Hebrew Israelites, many of whom subscribe to an extreme set of anti-Semitic beliefs. Those followers view themselves as the true “chosen people” and believe that blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans are the true descendants of the 12 Tribes of Israel, said Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Thursday that assailants David Anderson and Francine Graham had expressed interest in the Black Hebrew Israelites, but added that investigators "have not definitively established any formal links to that organization or to any other group."

Many Twitter users poked fun at Tlaib's error.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unclear what prompted Tlaib's error and her office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Tuesday's mass shooting was the latest attack on the Jewish community in the United States. Democrats like Tlaib have frequently blamed mass shootings like those on white nationalist ideology and white supremacist groups.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. You can follow him on Facebook here.