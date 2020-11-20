Squad member Rashida Tlaib, accused of being anti-Semitic, to speak on panel about anti-Semitism

A panel on anti-Semitism is raising some eyebrows as it includes figures like Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who repeatedly have been accused of bigotry.

The event, titled "Dismantling Anti-Semitism, Winning Justice," also features professor Marc Lamont Hill and writer Peter Beinart, both of whom have been critical of the Israeli government. Beinart previously called for abandoning a two-state solution and for a Jewish home that is not Jewish state in a New York Times op-ed while Lamont Hill was reportedly fired from CNN over comments he made on Palestine.

Tlaib was criticized by House Republicans after describing the "calm feeling" she experienced when thinking about the Holocaust. However, the congresswoman said her critics were policing and "twisting" her words and defended the comments she made.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., condemned those comments last May, calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to "take swift action and make it clear that these vile comments have no place in Congress."

On Friday, the panel was mocked on Twitter, with conservatives suggesting its composition was absurd.

"Were Louis Farrakhan and Richard Spencer unavailable?" the Daily Wire's Harry Khachatrian asked on Twitter. Another user wrote: "This is like having Chris Brown, Mike Tyson, and Tommy Lee have a panel discussion on dismantling domestic violence."

Last year, Tlaib requested a humanitarian visit to her grandmother after the Israeli government rejected her and Rep. Ilhan Omar's, D-Minn., request to enter the Jewish state. Citing the two's itinerary, Israel claimed that their visit was intended to promote boycotts against the nation.

The congresswoman later requested the humanitarian visit through a letter that contained a promise not to promote boycotts. But the Michigan Democrat reversed course after Israel accepted her request, claiming she would have to go under "oppressive conditions."