Ramaswamy lists ‘key lessons’ for GOP after electoral blowout: ‘We got our a--es handed to us’

Following a night of Democratic electoral victories in New York City, Virginia, New Jersey, California and elsewhere, one-time GOP presidential candidate and former DOGE chief Vivek Ramaswamy admitted, "We got our a--es handed to us."

Ramaswamy, who is running for Ohio governor, said there are two "key lessons" for Republicans to take away from the Election Day blowout.

"We got our a--es handed to us in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three," said Ramaswamy.

"There’s two key lessons for Republicans, listen carefully," he went on.

In light of the GOP’s crushing defeats Tuesday night, Ramaswamy said that Republicans need to focus their messaging on affordability and avoid playing into "identity politics."

"Our side needs to focus on affordability. Make the American dream affordable, bring down costs: electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we’re going to do it," he said.

"Number two, cut out the identity politics, it doesn’t suit Republicans, it’s not for us, that’s the woke left’s game, not ours," Ramaswamy went on.

"We don’t care about the color of your skin or your religion. We care about the content of your character, that’s who we are," he said.

Republicans suffered decisive defeats in several key races across the country on Tuesday night. This came despite several of the Democratic candidates being wrapped in controversy and scandal.

In Virginia, Democrat Jay Jones successfully unseated Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares. Just weeks before Election Day, Jones had to apologize for resurfaced text messages he sent a colleague in which he fantasized about putting "two bullets" in the head of a Republican opponent. Jones also sent messages voicing that he believed the Republican’s "fascist" children should die.

In New Jersey, now Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill was also caught up in controversy over her alleged role in a massive cheating scandal during her time at the U.S. Naval Academy. Sherrill was not accused of cheating. However, she said she was kept from participating in her commencement because she refused to divulge information on some of those involved. A former classmate of Sherrill’s, meanwhile, suggested that she was not being honest about the extent of her involvement in the scandal.

Ramaswamy left Ohio for short stints in recent weeks to stump for now-defeated GOP gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia and Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey.

At the time, Ramaswamy said that GOP victories in both elections would "set the table for even bigger and more decisive victories, hopefully in places like Ohio next year."