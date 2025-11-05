Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy lists ‘key lessons’ for GOP after electoral blowout: ‘We got our a--es handed to us’

Vivek Ramaswamy said that Republicans need to focus their messaging on affordability and avoid playing into 'identity politics'

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Vivek Ramaswamy lists 'key lessons' after GOP defeats Video

Vivek Ramaswamy lists 'key lessons' after GOP defeats

Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy listed his two "key lessons" for Republicans after Election Day defeats. (Credit: Vivek Ramaswamy/X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following a night of Democratic electoral victories in New York City, Virginia, New Jersey, California and elsewhere, one-time GOP presidential candidate and former DOGE chief Vivek Ramaswamy admitted, "We got our a--es handed to us."

Ramaswamy, who is running for Ohio governor, said there are two "key lessons" for Republicans to take away from the Election Day blowout.

"We got our a--es handed to us in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three," said Ramaswamy.

"There’s two key lessons for Republicans, listen carefully," he went on.

OHIO DONORS DITCH TIM RYAN, POUR NEARLY $220K INTO VIVEK RAMASWAMY’S GOVERNOR BID

Vivek Ramaswamy

Ohio republican guebenatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a campaign rally on February 25, 2025 at the Glass City Center in Toledo, Ohio (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In light of the GOP’s crushing defeats Tuesday night, Ramaswamy said that Republicans need to focus their messaging on affordability and avoid playing into "identity politics."

"Our side needs to focus on affordability. Make the American dream affordable, bring down costs: electric costs, grocery costs, healthcare costs and housing costs. And lay out how we’re going to do it," he said.

"Number two, cut out the identity politics, it doesn’t suit Republicans, it’s not for us, that’s the woke left’s game, not ours," Ramaswamy went on.

"We don’t care about the color of your skin or your religion. We care about the content of your character, that’s who we are," he said.

TRUMP IGNORES ELECTIONS AS DEMOCRATS STUMBLE ON THE WAY TO LIKELY VICTORIES

Supporters of New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrate

Supporters of New York City Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani celebrate during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on November 4, 2025. New Yorkers elected leftist Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor November 4, 2025 broadcasters projected, on a day of key local ballots across the country offering the first electoral judgement of Donald Trump's tumultuous second White House term. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Republicans suffered decisive defeats in several key races across the country on Tuesday night. This came despite several of the Democratic candidates being wrapped in controversy and scandal.

In Virginia, Democrat Jay Jones successfully unseated Republican incumbent Attorney General Jason Miyares. Just weeks before Election Day, Jones had to apologize for resurfaced text messages he sent a colleague in which he fantasized about putting "two bullets" in the head of a Republican opponent. Jones also sent messages voicing that he believed the Republican’s "fascist" children should die.

In New Jersey, now Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill was also caught up in controversy over her alleged role in a massive cheating scandal during her time at the U.S. Naval Academy. Sherrill was not accused of cheating. However, she said she was kept from participating in her commencement because she refused to divulge information on some of those involved. A former classmate of Sherrill’s, meanwhile, suggested that she was not being honest about the extent of her involvement in the scandal.

TRUMP REACTS TO DEMOCRATIC VICTORIES, SUGGESTS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IS TO BLAME

Virginia Attorney General candidates Jay Jones and Jason Miyares

Democratic Party candidate for Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (left) and Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (right)  (Julia Rendleman/Getty; Parker Michels-Boyce/Getty Images)

Ramaswamy left Ohio for short stints in recent weeks to stump for now-defeated GOP gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia and Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, Ramaswamy said that GOP victories in both elections would "set the table for even bigger and more decisive victories, hopefully in places like Ohio next year."

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue