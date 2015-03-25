Rahm Emanuel Back at the White House

He's BA-ACK! Chicago Mayor-Elect Rahm Emanuel stopped by the White House to meet with his former boss and friend President Obama Friday. Emanuel is in Washington to spend time with his wife and kids who are living in DC through the school year, an aide to Rahm Emanuel told Fox News correspondent Mike Emanuel.

This is the former White House Chief of Staff's first trip back to the White House since leaving the administration to run for mayor. While in town, Emanuel will also attend next weekend's Gridiron Club dinner as a guest of the Chicago-Sun Times. The president is expected to attend as well.

And it's a big week for Chicagoans in Washington. President Obama will honor the Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks at the White House next Friday. An Emanuel staffer tells FOX News the Blackhawks event is not on the mayor-elect's schedule at this point.

There's No official word if Emanuel will attend the honor of his hometown hockey team.

The president and first lady Michelle Obama are still home owners in Chicago and voted in February's election by absentee ballot. Emanuel will be sworn in as mayor on May 16.

