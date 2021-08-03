Psaki says Cuomo sexual harassment allegations 'abhorrent'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she found the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo "to be abhorrent" after state Attorney General Letitia James concluded he sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former state employees.

Psaki said President Biden would speak more to the situation Tuesday afternoon.

The state attorney general found that Cuomo engaged in "unwelcome and nonconsensual" touching and that he made numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women and fostered a culture "filled with fear and intimidation."

CUOMO SEXUALLY HARASSED MULTIPLE WOMEN IN VIOLATION OF STATE AND FEDERAL LAW, NY AG FINDS

Psaki said the White House's message is that "all women who have lived through sexual – this type of experience, whether it is harassment or abuse or in the worst case, assault, deserve to have their voices heard, deserve to be treated with respect and with dignity."

"I don't know that anyone could have watched this morning and not found the allegations to be abhorrent. I know I certainly did, and again the president will speak to this later this afternoon," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Calls to impeach Cuomo poured in shortly after James released her findings. Cuomo, who has denied wrongdoing in the past, remained defiant in a public address after the attorney general's report was released, stating that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."