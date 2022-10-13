Protesters interrupt AOC town hall, speak against vote for Ukraine aid: 'You're the liar here'

A pair of protesters shouted down Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday during a town hall.

Ocasio-Cortez participated in a Q&A session in the Bronx, New York, on Wednesday. During the town hall, she fielded questions about illegal immigration, the opioid crisis and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ocasio-Cortez was interrupted by two political activists. One heckler identified himself as Jose Vega, while the other remains unnamed.

"Congresswoman, none of this matters unless there's a nuclear war which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine," one of the protesters shouted. "Tulsi Gabbard, she's left the Democratic Party because they're war hawks."

"You originally voted — you ran as an outsider. Yet you've been voting to start this war in Ukraine. You're voting to start a third world war with Russia and China," the man continued.

The duo later took to social media to explain themselves and their motivation for disrupting the congresswoman's town hall.

"My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman [Ocasio-Cortez] on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis," Vega wrote on Twitter.

He added, "I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like [Tulsi Gabbard] and fight for peace?"

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.