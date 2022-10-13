Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Published

Protesters interrupt AOC town hall, speak against vote for Ukraine aid: 'You're the liar here'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez town hall interrupted by anti-war activists

By Paul Conner | Fox News
close
AOC heckled at town hall: 'You are playing with our lives' Video

AOC heckled at town hall: 'You are playing with our lives'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was confronted by hecklers during a town hall Q&A who told her she is "playing" with American lives by supporting aid for Ukraine. (Credit: Twitter @JosBtrigga)

A pair of protesters shouted down Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday during a town hall.

Ocasio-Cortez participated in a Q&A session in the Bronx, New York, on Wednesday. During the town hall, she fielded questions about illegal immigration, the opioid crisis and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ocasio-Cortez was interrupted by two political activists. One heckler identified himself as Jose Vega, while the other remains unnamed. 

"Congresswoman, none of this matters unless there's a nuclear war which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine," one of the protesters shouted. "Tulsi Gabbard, she's left the Democratic Party because they're war hawks."

TOMI LAHREN: AOC, DEMOCRATS NOW SEEING ‘REAL-LIFE’ CONSEQUENCES OF BORDER CRISIS

Protesters interrupt AOC town hall, speak against vote for Ukraine aide Video

"You originally voted — you ran as an outsider. Yet you've been voting to start this war in Ukraine. You're voting to start a third world war with Russia and China," the man continued.

AOC: ABORTION IS AN ECONOMIC ISSUE BECAUSE GIVING BIRTH 'CONSCRIPTS' PARENTS TO WORK 'AGAINST THEIR WILL'

Protesters interrupted a Wednesday town hall held by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticizing her vote for military aid for Ukraine, in the Bronx, New York.

Protesters interrupted a Wednesday town hall held by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., criticizing her vote for military aid for Ukraine, in the Bronx, New York. (Twitter @JosBtrigga via Fox News)

The duo later took to social media to explain themselves and their motivation for disrupting the congresswoman's town hall.

"My friend @Noggatone and I confronted Congresswoman [Ocasio-Cortez] on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis," Vega wrote on Twitter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now. Will she stand up like [Tulsi Gabbard] and fight for peace?"

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.

Paul Conner is a Fox News Digital senior editor. Email story tips to paul.conner@fox.com.

More from Politics