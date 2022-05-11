Progressives Warren, Omar, Tlaib defend activists breaking law to protest at Supreme Court justices' homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rules for thee and not for me?

That’s the message from Washington Democrats this week, who are giving their blessing to the ongoing – and at times raucous – protests taking place outside the private homes of six conservative Supreme Court justices.

The nod of approval comes despite federal law 18 U.S. Code Section 1507 which states that, "Whoever […] with the intent of influencing any judge […] near a building or residency occupied or used by such judge […] shall be fined […] or imprisoned not more than one year, or both."

"I know that there's an outrage right now, I guess, about protests that have been peaceful to date, and we certainly continue to encourage that outside of judges' homes, and that's the president's position," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

That message was also echoed on Capitol Hill throughout the day.

"Look, I believe that the best place to protest is on the steps of the United States Supreme Court," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to FOX Business.

"And I am very disturbed about the fact that this Supreme Court just a few years back said that it was a restriction on the lawful right to protest if abortion protesters – those who didn't want people to be able to get abortions – couldn't get within 35 feet of women who were coming in to a Planned Parenthood clinic," the Massachusetts senator continued.

"So this Supreme Court said back then protesters should be able to get right in people's faces. Now, they are erecting barriers to try to keep protesters as far away from themselves as possible. I think that's fundamentally wrong," Warren added before walking away.

One congresswoman who became very animated while discussing the topic was Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., after being asked by FOX Business’ Hillary Vaughn about the protests.

After FOX Business read Rep. Omar the federal law that prohibits protesting near the residence of a Supreme Court judge, Omar declared, "The Supreme Court itself has heard this argument and they have themselves said it is protected by the First Amendment."

The Minnesota congresswoman then repeated the claim again, saying the Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment protects the right for people "to protest outside of everywhere."

"I have stood and done counter-protests in front of abortion clinics, when the right has come to attack, to humiliate and to intimidate people who are exercising their own bodily autonomy. We have seen the MAGA movement come and attack us here and lead an insurrection that has made some of us afraid for our lives," Omar said.

Omar then pointed to the protests that Christine Blasey Ford endured when Justice Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court by then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

"We have seen people protest in front of […] the woman who accused [Kavanaugh] of sexual assault, in front of her house," Omar stated before turning her attention to the news media.

"Have you or anyone else spoken about the laws that are being violated in that conversation? No. Have you or anyone advocated for any of those people to be arrested and prosecuted? No. Have you or anyone worried about the safety that people like myself and others feel as our lives are threatened daily for exercising our right to be civil servants? No. So you are going to have a nice day and I am going to go take a vote," Omar added.

The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General and one-time Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland, has continued to remain silent regarding the protests, leading to outrage from Republicans on Capitol Hill.

"Non-violent protests in front of the Supreme Court building are one thing, but protesting at the home of a justice is beyond the pale. Protests at a person’s home carry with them the implicit threat of violence and can be designed to stoke fear for their personal and their families’ safety," wrote Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC., in a letter to Garland Tuesday.

Still, progressives on Capitol Hill are refusing to condemn the protests.

"I don't want us to turn into a fascist government where we don't allow people to protest or speak up again. I mean, I'm Muslim in America. I've seen people come in, protest publicly and even burn the Quran in front of mosques," stated Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to FOX Business.

When asked if protestors should continue to be outside Supreme Court justices’ homes, Tlaib answered affirmatively.

"I get interrupted and protested all the time. I welcome it in many ways, as long as it's not, you know, violent rhetoric, talking about, you know, physical harm and all those things. I think it's just really important to understand that that happens. We're in public service. People are going to disagree with us. And again, if we're going to say no here, then when do we stop?" Tlaib concluded.