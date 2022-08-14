Expand / Collapse search
Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman joins list of Dems who won’t say whether they want Biden to run in 2024

Bowman's refusal to answer comes amid approval rating boost for President Biden

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Progressive New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Sunday refused to say whether he wants President Biden to run for reelection in 2024, joining a long list of other Democrats who have also declined to answer the question.

Bowman, a Democrat who has been representing New York’s 16th congressional district since 2021, deflected when he was dealt the question during a panel on CNN’s "State of the Union" after the show aired soundbites of fellow Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Jerry Nadler, and Carolyn Maloney refusing to answer that same question in recent weeks.

Bowman said that he wants "us to keep winning as Democrats right now in the House."

"We’re talking a year or two away," Bowman said. "I’m not thinking a year or two away."

DEM REP. CORI BUSH ON BIDEN RUNNING FOR REELECTION: ‘I DON’T WANT TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION'

CNN’s Brianna Keilar cut Bowman off, saying, "Well, how about you walk and chew gum at the same time and tell us if you think he should run again or not." 

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., would not say whether he wants Biden to run in 2024, but said that if the incumbent president were to run for reelection, he would support him.

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., would not say whether he wants Biden to run in 2024, but said that if the incumbent president were to run for reelection, he would support him. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Bowman responded that the two most important things Democrats need to focus on are keeping control of the House and winning multiple seats in the Senate. 

"Once we do that," Bowman said, "we show our strength as a party which will make [Biden] stronger and help us as we enter 2024."

It is believed by some that President Biden will run again in 2024.

It is believed by some that President Biden will run again in 2024. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Others on the panel pushed Bowman to say whether he "was ready to get behind" Biden for reelection "right now."

"Yes, if the president is running for office, if he is running, I will support him," Bowman said, adding that Democratic victories in Congress were more important right now to show Americans that Democrats are "fighting for them."

The panel ended with Keilar saying, "It’s a simple question, the answer is not so simple as we see."

While Biden has seen underwater approval rating this summer, the president got a boost on Tuesday after a week of Democrats passing major legislation as they gear up for the 2022 midterm elections.

