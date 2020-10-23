Top pro-Trump super PAC takes aim at Biden in $10M final push

EXCLUSIVE: The leading outside group supporting President Trump's re-election bid is launching a final ad blitz starting Saturday that takes aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in TV ads to run in some of the crucial battleground states that will decide the winner of the White House race.

American First Action super PAC tells Fox News that they'll spend $10 million to run their commercials in Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia during the final week-and a-half leading up to Election Day on Nov. 3.

America First Action president Brian O. Walsh highlighted that some of the spots ads “are more specifically geared towards a region or specific constituencies in a state and others are more broadly speaking to the larger narrative.”

Including its final ad buy, the group says it has spent $126 million to run ads on Trump’s behalf since airing its first TV commercials in April, which it say is more than any other outside group supporting the president.

“All the way since the beginning we’ve been largely focused on economic arguments,” Walsh noted.

In one of the spots, which were shared first with Fox News, a third generation fracking industry employee says, “Joe Biden says he wants to ban fracking. That would ruin us. Not just me and our company but this whole town.”

That ad is slated to run in Pennsylvania.

Trump attacked Biden over his stance on fracking at the final presidential debate on Thursday night, where the former vice president once again clarified that he wants to end the environmentally controversial process of extracting oil and gas from under ground rocks only on federal land.

In another commercial, the narrator argues that “for decades, Joe Biden sold us out to China. Soft trade deals, weak appeasement” and a third charges that “Biden is lying. He will raise taxes on the middle class and his liberal agenda will cost millions of jobs.”

Biden has repeatedly pledged that under his plans no Americans making less than $400,000 per year would see a tax increase.

As part of the ad buy, America First Action is also going up with Spanish language spots in Florida that focus on protecting small business owners.

“We have been bombarding the states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin Florida, and North Carolina with specific ads customized to voters who we believe are the swing voters who will decide this election,” America First Action communications director Kelly Sadler said.

The group’s final ad blitz comes as the Biden campaign has dramatically outspent the Trump campaign to run commercials on national broadcast and cable television, and in the key battleground states, since the beginning of August.

But since Labor Day America first Action’s spent $80 million to run ads. And Preserve America, a pro-Trump super PAC formed in late August, has also shelled out a similar amount to launch spots, in hopes of trying to level the ad wars playing field.

“We’re trying to allow the campaign to have flexibility. The sizeable investments we’re making in Florida, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania has allowed the campaign to make decisions both in terms of where they want to place their advertising and the content of their advertising,” Walsh noted.

While outside groups like super PACs are prevented by law from coordinating with the campaigns, they can communicate among themselves.

Sadler pointed out that “we made sure the outside groups are working together so that all of the states are blanketed. Our strategy fits nicely into what Preserve is doing. Where Preserve is up, we’re not up. In some areas we’re adding weight to their buy.”