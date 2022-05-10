Pro-life group endorses Kathy Barnette in Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary election over Trump pick Dr. Oz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony List has endorsed Kathy Barnette in the GOP Senate race in Pennsylvania over former President Trump’s endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"We are excited to endorse Kathy Barnette for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania," said SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a statement. "Kathy is a courageous advocate for life who exposes the human cost of abortion. Her deeply compelling personal story ought to stir consciences across our nation, as she is proof that every child has dignity and deserves a chance and every mother deserves our support to choose life."

SBA said political commentator Barnette will fight back against the "radical Biden-Schumer agenda" and stand up for the values of Pennsylvanians.

In their statement, the group highlighted Barnette’s background growing up in rural Alabama and praised her mother – who became pregnant with Barnette as a result of rape and "courageously carried her pregnancy to term."

Barnette worked in finance and served in the Armed Forces Reserves for a decade. She is the author of the book, "Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America."

Oz and Barnette gained significant ground as support for David McCormick dips, making it a tight three-way race in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

Trump formally endorsed Oz last month, saying "he has lived with us through the screen and has always been very popular, respected, and smart."

Abortion has become key to the primary debates after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion suggested the court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

In debates last week, Barnette and her opponent, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, tried to paint Oz as insufficiently loyal to the anti-abortion cause because of comments on a 2019 radio show in which Oz said most people support the standard set in Roe v. Wade.

Barnette highlighted her background as being the product of rape when her mother was 11.

"I was not just a lump of cells," Barnette said. "As you can see, I’m still not just a lump of cells."

The GOP primary election is on May 17.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes and The Associated Press contributed to this report.