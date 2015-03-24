Pro-gun rights Milwaukee sheriff: 'Bloomberg made a huge miscalculation'

Fresh off his victory in Wednesday's primary, pro-gun rights incumbent sheriff of Milwaukee County, David Clarke, Jr. appeared on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" to fire back at former New York City mayor and gun control advocate Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg's Independence USA super PAC spent $150,000 to air a series of television ads targeting Clarke's conservative pro-gun policies. But according to Clarke, Bloomberg's efforts to influence the election backfired.

"He came in and thought he could spread a few hundred thousand dollars around to take a prized catch away that he could march around the country with in his failed crusade -- his anti-gun crusade -- and he could hold me up as an example of what might happen to others if they don't get on board with him," Clarke said. "But that didn't work here. The public was actually turned off by it."

Clarke made headlines in 2013 for a radio ad that urged citizens to enroll in firearms classes following budget cuts. The National Rifle Association labelled Clarke a "rising national star," and solicited donations from its members on his behalf, buying online ads for his re-election bid.

Bloomberg spokesman Howard Wolfson told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that he decided to get involved in the sheriff's race because it allowed him to shape policy on a local level.

"Mayor Bloomberg made a huge miscalculation," Clarke said. "He didn't understand the political climate on the ground here in Milwaukee County. I have a lot of support for my position on support for the Second Amendment, for people to be able to defend themselves and the pro-gun movement."