Top pro-GOP PAC launching new initiative to counter Biden's 'far-left policies'

A leading outside group that supports Republican causes is firing up a new initiative to counter what it says will be the "far-left policies" of President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration.

The America Rising PAC on Wednesday announced it's launching the "Biden Accountability Initiative," which the group tells Fox News will be a "full-scale effort to fight back" against the incoming president, using what it says is access to its more than 3,000 pages of opposition research on Biden and nearly two years of tracking the former vice president on the campaign trail.

America Rising, which formed after the 2012 presidential election and has served as a leading pro-Republican opposition research shop, touts that it will be a “leading voice in scrutinizing every decision his administration makes.”

The group says they’ve compiled comprehensive examinations of Biden’s past policies and current proposals, his property records, Federal Election Commission filings, paid speaking contacts and donations from lobbyists and special interest groups.

They say their war room staff will monitor all of Biden's speeches, events and Senate confirmation hearings for Biden nominees.

“We will utilize every resource at our disposal to counter the Biden administration’s far-left policies. The Biden Accountability Initiative will serve as a bulwark against what Joe Biden himself described as the most progressive administration in our nation’s history,” said America Rising PAC communications director Chris Martin.