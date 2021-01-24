Press secretary reveals Biden's favorite ice cream flavor

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Sunday answered a list of questions Twitter users had posted online. The questions ranged from important policy issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the pressing matter of whether it was true the president kept a giant freezer full of ice cream.

In her first tweet as the new White House Press Secretary, Psaki encouraged her followers to ask her questions, which she promised to answer in a video post.

Psaki addressed users’ questions about transparency in the White House, COVID-19 relief for those who can’t work, and President Biden’s plans for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

BIDEN AND SON HUNTER ATTEND FIRST MASS AS PRESIDENT IN DC

The last question Psaki shared on her video was from a user who wrote: "President Biden is a big ice cream fan, so: does that giant freezer full of cream really exist?"

Psaki, who worked in the Obama administration, could not confirm the freezer’s existence. But she was able to reveal the commander-in-chief’s favorite ice cream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When I was in Wilmington before the president was inaugurated, I did ask him for my four year old niece Suraya – who was very curious about what his favorite ice cream was – and his favorite ice cream was chocolate chip," Psaki. "So that is my update for all of you on that. But I have not found the freezer."