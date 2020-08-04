Trump signs landmark Great American Outdoors Act

President Trump signed the Great American Outdoors Act on Tuesday morning – bipartisan legislation that will provide repairs to park infrastructure, permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), and create an additional 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The act has been heralded as the most significant conservation bill in a generation.

The president, Vice President Pence, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, and Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Cory Gardner, R-Colo., all gave remarks prior to the signing.

"Today, we're making the most significant investment in our park since the administration of the legendary conservationist President Theodore Roosevelt," President Trump announced.

"The United States [has] among the cleanest air and water on Earth, and my administration is working every day to keep it that way," he continued. "We are proving that we can protect [our] treasured environment without bludgeoning our workers and crushing our businesses."

"This is record-setting stuff," he added.

WHAT IS THE GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS ACT?

Gardner, the bill's sponsor, noted that in the midst of partisan acrimony, Congress had come together to "pass the most significant bill -- The Great American Outdoors Act -- in over 50 years, with the largest infusion of funding this country has ever seen."

"This is a big win for conservation," co-sponsor Daines said. "It's a big win for jobs. It's a big win for our Montana way of life. It's a big win for bipartisanship. And, perhaps it's only fitting it took public lands to bring a divided government together."

Several senior administration officials, members of Congress, leaders from the Park Service, and various business executives from the fishing and gaming industry were also in attendance.

That list includes Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and an adviser who was an advocate for the passage of the bill.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks and the respite they afford our families," she said in a statement. "President Trump has secured funding for the next 100 years to preserve our national and public lands and return them to their grandeur."

The bill had 59 cosponsors in the Senate, 42 Democrats, 15 Republicans and two independents. The Senate passed the legislation 73-25 in June, and the House passed it 310-107.

The National Park Service accounts for 84 million acres of land at 400 different sites. But as of 2019, there was $11.9 billion in deferred maintenance and repairs needed. The bill will direct up to $6.65 billion to priority repairs and up to $3 billion for other agencies like the Fish and Wildlife Service.

In addition, the bill will allocate $900 million each year to the conservation fund. The program – which has existed for half a century – has been plagued by funding shortfalls.

Marcia Argust, who directs the Pew Charitable Trusts' efforts to restore America’s parks, told Fox News the signing marks the largest U.S. investment in parks and public lands since World War II and that the act is "a real game-changer" for neglected or deteriorating historic sites.

Argust and her team have been working on this issue for the last five years.

"You know, this is a trifecta, right? This is good for natural resources, this is good for visitors and safety, and this is good for the economy," she said. "This is the type of bipartisan legislation that Americans want to see moving through Congress and it can be done."

Some have criticized the bill's broad scope – including Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who argued his state would be “disproportionately harmed” by it.

Argust, however, advised that Lee talk to "local officials in his state [who will] benefit from [the] jobs the bill creates."

The administration says the effort is a continuation of the president's efforts to preserve public lands.

In 2018, the president signed an executive order on "Promoting Active Management of America’s Forests, Rangelands, and other Federal Lands to Improve Conditions and Reduce Wildfire Risk." In March 2019, Trump also signed off on a sweeping lands package that reauthorized the fund.

In June, the Department of the Interior announced the annual economic benefit of national parks totaled over $41 billion and visitor spending increased by $800 million from 2018 to 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

That said, critics note the president has dismantled most of the major Obama-era environmental policies since taking office -- relaxing nationwide limits on air and water pollution and reversing course on U.S. climate policy.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance has fallen in America's parks as much as 40% from April 2019, according to The Wall Street Journal. This cash influx from the act could be a critical step at a challenging time.

It marks the "single largest investment in America’s national parks and public lands in United States history," a senior White House official stated.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.