Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

President-elect Joe Biden to receive first President’s Daily Brief

The announcement follows the White House’s go-ahead earlier in the week for Biden to begin receiving the President’s Daily Brief (PDB)

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Joe Biden formally unveils national security, foreign policy teamVideo

Joe Biden formally unveils national security, foreign policy team

President-elect discusses his first wave of Cabinet picks at event in Wilmington, Del.

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday will receive his first presidential daily briefing – a report that will contain information from the nation’s intelligence agencies. 

The news was confirmed by Jen Psaki, Biden’s transition spokeswoman soon to be his White House Press Secretary. It follows the White House’s go-ahead earlier in the week for Biden to begin receiving the President’s Daily Brief (PDB).

FILE: President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.

FILE: President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. (AP)

“Following the statutory director of the Presidential Transition Act, ODNI will provide requested support to the transition team,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which prepares the PDB, said in a statement. “This afternoon the White House approved ODNI to move forward with providing the PDB as part of the support to the transition.”

BIDEN CHOOSES AN ALL-FEMALE SENIOR WHITE HOUSE PRESS TEAM

Though President Donald Trump still refuses to concede the election, his approval last week was necessary before Biden could begin receiving the briefing.

Biden’s office said in a Sunday statement that after the briefing, the president-elect plans to meet with advisers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will also receive the briefing on Monday, but it was unclear if that would be at the same time as Biden.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election