Pregnant Women Are Being Sent to U.S. to Have Terrorist Babies, Congressman Says

A Texas congressman is warning that terror cells are cooking up a patient, complex plot to literally breed future terrorists inside the United States.

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, speaking on the House floor last week, cited as his source a "retired FBI agent." He said the agent explained to him that foreign terror groups are looking to "game our system" by sending pregnant women to the United States to give birth to terrorists-in-training, who would have the added advantage of U.S. citizenship. Of course, the plot wouldn't come to fruition for decades.

"It appeared they would have young women, who became pregnant, would get them into the United States to have a baby. They wouldn't even have to pay anything for the baby," Gohmert said. "And then they would return back where they could be raised and coddled as future terrorists. And then one day, 20, 30 years down the road, they can be sent in to help destroy our way of life."

Gohmert issued the warning in defense of Arizona's immigration law, which has come under fire by critics who say it will lead to racial profiling. The Obama administration is planning to sue Arizona over the law, something Gohmert described as the kind of "stupid" approach to immigration that terrorists plan to exploit.

"They figured out how stupid we are being in this country to allow our enemies to game our system, hurt our economy, get set up in a position to destroy our way of life, and we won't do anything about it. We'll even sue a state that tries to do something about it," he said.