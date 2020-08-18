Postmaster general: Reforms sparking concerns over mail delays will be suspended until after election

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday that planned U.S. Postal Service reforms sparking fears of delayed mail deliveries will be postponed until after the election.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded," DeJoy said in a statement.

DEMOCRATS DEMAND POSTMASTER GENERAL, CHAIRMAN OF USPS TESTIFY ON MAIL-IN BALLOTS

He continued: "Retail hours at Post Offices will not change. Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are. No mail processing facilities will be closed. And we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed."

DeJoy also said in the statement that USPS would expand its task force on election mail that works with state and local election officials.

DeJoy is expected to testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday about the USPS amid the battle over mail-in ballots.

Fox News' Lillian LeCroy and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.