USPS recommends Tuesday as final to mail in ballots before election

According to U.S Postal Service (USPS) guidelines, voters should cast their early ballots by the end of Tuesday.

"For domestic, nonmilitary voters who choose to use the mail to return a completed ballot, our general recommendation is, as a common-sense measure, to mail your completed ballot before Election Day, and at least one week prior to your state’s deadline," the agency previously said.

"Some states may recommend allowing even more time for mailing completed ballots."

In just a week, Americans will head to the polls in localities that have been hit by the coronavirus and restrictions imposed in response. Amid concerns about the virus, a record number of Americans are voting by mail.

USPS WATCHDOG FINDS OPERATION CHANGES NEGATIVELY AFFECTED MAIL SERVICES DURING ELECTION YEAR

The practice has gained considerable popularity as an avenue for avoiding potential exposure, but some, like President Trump, have claimed that it could result in error.

The USPS has indicated it's taking extra precautions to ensure that mail-in ballots arrive on time.

"Between October 26 and November 24, extraordinary measures including expedited handling, extra deliveries and special pickups will be used as in past elections to ensure Election Mail reaches its intended destination in a timely manner," the Postal Service said last week.

The agency previously came under fire for removing mail collection boxes just months before the election. Amid a series of state lawsuits, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would postpone scheduled changes until after Nov. 3.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall," DeJoy said in a statement from August.

"Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards."