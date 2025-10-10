Portland mayor orders removal of police tape despite federal demand for perimeter at ICE facility, report says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson ordered the removal of police tape near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility this week despite the federal government's call for the establishment of a perimeter around the ICE location, according to a report on oregonlive.com.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the ICE facility on Tuesday and Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day noted that authorities had the vicinity cordoned off for the occasion.

But the perimeter was removed on Wednesday, according to the report.

PORTLAND MAYOR CONDEMNS FEDERAL INTERVENTION, CLAIMS VIDEOS OF ANTI-ICE RIOTS WERE FROM YEARS AGO

According to the City of Portland, a message to Day from U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Bradford stated, in part, that "all federal officers must be able to come and go from the ICE office without harassment or hindrance" and that "Portland must create a perimeter around the ICE office." He specified that this "perimeter must be at least as large as the perimeter state and local police set up today for the Secretary's visit."

The city also indicated that in a message to General Counsel for DHS James Percival, Mayor Wilson noted, in part, "You have requested that federal officers be able to ingress and egress from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility without hindrance. The Mayor and our local public safety professionals will continue to evaluate the situation on the ground, and they will continue to make public order decisions based on what they believe will be in the best interest of Portland and our community."

NOEM: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DOUBLING DOWN WITH NEW FEDERAL FACILITIES IN CHICAGO, PORTLAND

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon on Friday and to the City of Portland to request comments from Bradford and Wilson, respectively.

Last month, President Donald Trump called for deploying National Guard troops into Portland, but his plan has been stymied amid legal wranglings.

‘UNTETHERED FROM REALITY’: LAWYERS FOR TRUMP, OREGON SPAR OVER NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT IN COURT CLASH

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary," he declared in a September Truth Social post.