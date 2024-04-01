Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Olympic medalist slams transgender track athlete for competing in women's event: 'Simply cheating'

CeCe Telfer won an NCAA championship in 2019 and was competing in an event earlier this year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

Sharron Davies, a former Olympic swimmer who won a silver in the 400 medley for Britain in 1980, was among those to call out the unfairness in allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports on Sunday.

A picture of transgender track athlete CeCe Telfer circulated across social media from an event earlier this year. Telfer was competing in a meet a few years after winning an NCAA Division II championship with Franklin Pierce University in 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sharron Davies in 2022

Former Olympic athletes Sharron Davies and Mara Yamauchi speak about the importance of maintaining female sporting categories in Edinburgh, June 16, 2022. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Spot the male athlete in the women’s race! It’s simply Cheating," Davies wrote on X.

VIEW THE POST ON X.

Davies was far from the only critic. Others criticized the NCAA for allowing Telfer to compete in the championships about five years ago.

Currently, the NCAA takes a sport-by-sport approach when it comes to its transgender participation rules and takes its rules from the sport’s national governing body. USA Track and Field takes its policy from the International Olympic Committee, which says that "robust and peer-reviewed research" should determine eligibility.

CeCe Telfer in 2019

CeCe Telfer of Franklin Pierce wins the 400-meter hurdles during the Division II Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Championships held at Javelina Stadium on May 25, 2019, in Kingsville, Texas. (Rudy Gonzalez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

MAGIC'S JONATHAN ISAAC CRITICIZES WHITE HOUSE OVER TRANSGENDER DAY OF VISIBILITY

"This Framework recognizes both the need to ensure that everyone, irrespective of their gender identity or sex variations, can practice sport in a safe, harassment-free environment that recognizes and respects their needs and identities," the IOC said in January.

World Athletics said last March it would prohibit transgender women from competing against biological females. The organization added it "decided to prioritize fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion."

Sharron Davies in March 2024

Sharron Davies, sports commentator and Olympic medal swimmer, attends the Oxford Literary Festival on March 21, 2024, in England. (David Levenson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Telfer still expressed hope last year in competing for a spot on Team USA.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.