Philly firefighters, paramedics union breaks with IAFF to endorse Trump

The firefighters and paramedics union in Philadelphia broke with the International Association of Fire Fighters to endorse President Trump in the upcoming election, according to a report.

Michael Bresnan, president of the Philadelphia Firefighters’ and Paramedics’ Union, Local 22 of the union, said the firefighters association didn’t survey local chapters and rank-and-file members before endorsing the former vice president, who has long and strong ties to the union and to the organized labor movement in general, for president.

“They know what is at stake in this election and this endorsement should be a wake-up call to IAFF leaders that have lost touch with the will of the membership,” he said about their Joe Biden endorsement. “There is tremendous support for President Trump among first responders and we encourage other IAFF locals to confer with their members.”

The Biden endorsement by the firefighters association, which sat on the sidelines in the 2016 general election, was the first by a major union this presidential election in April 2019.

"On behalf of the International Association of Fire Fighters, I'm proud to announce that we stand with Joe Biden and endorse his candidacy for President of the United States," IAFF general president Harold Schaitberger highlighted in a video.

Schaitberger emphasized that "Joe's a lot like our firefighters. He's a problem solver who cares deeply about America and committed to making our country better. He's one of the staunchest advocates for working families.”

Trump carried Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes.