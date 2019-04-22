Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Pete Buttigieg draws parallels between Trump fans and Bernie Sanders supporters: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Is Pete Buttigieg's dramatic rise to the top of the 2020 Democratic field just a flash in the pan?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on Friday said that President Trump’s supporters were similar to Bernie Sanders’ supporters because they both feel marginalized and want to tear down the system.

The comments came during a campaign stop in downtown Nashua, N.H. before a crowd of mostly high school students, according to The Washington Examiner.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Ind. said that a sense of “anger and disaffection” grows from neighborhoods and families who are struggling to get by despite reports of a healthy economy.

“It just kind of turns you against the system in general and then you’re more likely to want to vote to blow up the system, which could lead you to somebody like Bernie and it could lead you to somebody like Trump. That’s how we got where we are,” Buttigieg said.

Buttigieg drew a distinction between himself and the 77-year-old Vermont Senator, saying that although he greatly admires Sanders, “I don’t have the same views on everything that he does.”

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.