Pete Buttigieg’s celebrity backers, from Ryan Reynolds to Mandy Moore

When it comes to star-studded endorsements, Pete Buttigieg — the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, vying for the Democratic party's nomination to take on President Trump in the 2020 election — does not fall short.

The 37-year-old, who, if elected, would become both the nation’s first-ever openly gay president and youngest to ever lead the country, boasts big-name backers, ranging from actors to an NFL broadcaster.

Buttigieg (pronounced BOOT-edge-edge) officially launched his campaign in April. Since then, the Harvard graduate, who later attended Oxford on a Rhodes scholarship, has led political rallies across the country, slow-jammed with Jimmy Fallon on the “Tonight Show” and graced the cover of TIME magazine alongside husband Chasten Glezman.

FOX NEWS TO HOST PETE BUTTIGIEG TOWN HALL

Buttigieg will join Fox News Channel for a town hall moderated by Chris Wallace in Claremont, N.H., on Sunday, May 19, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

“We’ve got to get away from this kill-switch mentality that we see on Twitter,” the former naval intelligence officer — commonly referred to as “Mayor Pete” — told TIME for the magazine’s cover story, explaining his desire to close the country’s ongoing political divide if he makes it to the White House.

BUTTIGIEG TAKES SHOT AT SOCIAL CONSERVATIVES, DESCRIBES COMING OUT DURING VEGAS LGBTQ GALA

“This idea that we just sort people into baskets of good and evil ignores the central fact of human existence, which is that each of us is a basket of good and evil," he added. "The job of politics is to summon the good and beat back the evil.”

The presidential hopeful, however, has been knocked for his lack of policy specifics and, so far, has not gained much traction with black voters in the country — though he recently acknowledged as much at a rally in North Charleston, S.C.

Ahead of his appearance at Fox News’ town hall, read on for a look at some of Buttigieg’s most famous celebrity backers.

Mandy Moore

Actress Mandy Moore wasn’t shy to show her support for Buttigieg, tweeting on March 31 she donated to his campaign.

“I donated because I’m very excited and inspired by @PeteButtigieg’s message and everything about this campaign in general.... You guys are magic, @Chas10Buttigieg,” the “This Is Us” star tweeted in March.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow — alongside her husband Brad Falchuk, "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford and actress Amy Landecker — reportedly co-hosted a fundraising event for Buttigieg in Los Angeles in early May, Variety reported. Tickets, according to the publication, started at $250.

Ryan Reynolds

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds has also donated to Buttigieg’s campaign, according to Variety. In fact, the actor donated $250, per Buttigieg's finance report submitted to the Federal Election Commission in April.

Jane Lynch

Actress Jane Lynch was said to be one of the many big-names to co-host an event in New York for the White House hopeful.

The actress, who reportedly donated $2,700, per TMZ, has also shown support for Buttigieg on Twitter.

Rich Eisen

The popular NFL network broadcaster Rich Eisen gave $500 to Buttigieg’s campaign, records show.

Carolyn Strauss

"Game of Thrones" executive producer Carolyn Strauss, too, according to the candidate’s campaign finance report, chipped in $250.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.