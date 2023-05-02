Pentagon confirms deployment of 1,500 active duty troops to US-Mexico border for Title 42 expiration

The U.S. military confirmed plans on Tuesday to deploy 1,500 active duty troops to the southern border in preparation of a surge of illegal immigrants expected to pour into the country when Title 42 expires.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder made the announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, saying the 1,500 troops from the U.S. Army and U.S. Marine Corps will begin to arrive in the region on May 10.

Their deployment, Ryder added, will be for 90 days, during which time Pentagon officials will look at options to get the military personnel back to their regular duties.

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT MOBILIZES SPECIALIZED UNITS ON MEXICO BORDER AS TITLE 42 END APPROACHES

One option, the press secretary noted, was replacing the active duty soldiers with members of the National Guard.

There are currently about 2,500 military national guard members at the border assisting with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) operations.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III approved the deployment after the Department of Homeland Security called for help at the border out of concerns that tens of thousands of migrants will pour into the U.S. once Title 42 expires on May 11.

BORDER PATROL CHIEF SAYS DHS DOESN'T HAVE OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF US BORDER

CPB previously warned migrants they will be removed from the country if they enter the U.S. illegally.

The Trump-era public health order was put in place in March 2020.

Title 42 allows for the rapid removal of migrants at the border due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though not everyone who enters illegally is returned to their country via the order.

WITH TITLE 42'S END A MONTH AWAY, BIDEN ADMIN MAKING MOVES TO DEAL WITH SURGE

In fact, CBP statistics show that only about 46% of migrant encounters at the border resulted in expulsion under Title 42.

Migrants who are not deported are placed into immigration removal proceedings and released into the U.S. pending their hearings, which can take years to get through.

The Pentagon’s announcement to replace active-duty troops with reservists and contractors within 90 days of the deployment falls in line with what Texas has been doing since Operation Lone Star was launched in March 2021.

Operation Lone Star is a border security initiative put in place by Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott in response to an increase in illegal border crossings through Texas and President Biden’s immigration policies, according to the governor's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The measure deployed Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border.