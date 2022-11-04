Pennsylvania Senate candidate Fetterman insists he is 'sit to serve'

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defended his capacity to serve, in an interview with CBS, just days before the Senate election pitting him against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman, when asked why voters should feel confident casting a ballot in his favor, was prompted for comment on his ongoing health concerns after suffering a stroke.

"I would say we have shown more and shared more kinds of medical evaluation more than virtually anyone, unless you're running for the president. And I've been campaigning all across Pennsylvania, been in front of thousands and thousands of people," Fetterman said. "And we've tried to be very transparent. Showed up for a debate. We already knew that was going to be a challenge, given somebody that's in recovery after having a stroke."

He added, "And I'm sitting within a chair with you right now to have this conversation and really just address the fact that I'm absolutely sit to serve."

CBS Morning News, in their social media posts promoting the interview, transcribed the quote as "set to serve."

Fetterman and Oz squared off in their only debate on Oct. 25. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, struggled to effectively communicate on multiple occasions and used closed captioning because his ability for auditory processing is still limited.

Media titan Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday that she was endorsing Fetterman over Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

While Winfrey is a Democrat herself, her endorsement is notable in that Oz first came to prominence as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" before he got his own talk show in 2009, which was produced her company Harpo.

Oz's show ended in January.