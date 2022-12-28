Expand / Collapse search
ELECTIONS
Published

Pennsylvania certifies election results following delay over recounts

Midterm election recount petitions in some Pennsylvania counties had delayed the process

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
The Pennsylvania Department of State said Tuesday that results from the November midterm election had been fully certified by its top elections official. 

"Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman completed certification of all races in the 2022 midterm election on Dec. 22, 2022," a Department of State spokeswoman told Fox News in an email late Tuesday morning.

This comes after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process.

Recount petitions from at least 27 counties caused those delays, with some county elections boards waiting until litigation was resolved before sending in their own certifications to the state.

Voters review choices before casting their ballots at the Shawmont School polling location in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2022.

Voters review choices before casting their ballots at the Shawmont School polling location in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2022. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Conservatives who had raised concerns about the reliability of the state's voting machines filed the majority of the petitions — most of which were dismissed. 

County judges did authorize at least 19 precinct recounts in six counties that moved vote totals barely or not at all, according to The Associated Press.

Voters cast their ballots at the Bok Building in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2022.

Voters cast their ballots at the Bok Building in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2022. (RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images)

One case prompted a veteran Republican county judge handling the litigation to urge state legislators to amend Pennsylvania’s recount law.

The agency had hoped to get official results to Washington, D.C., by mid-December. 

Poll workers process ballots at an elections warehouse outside Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2022.

Poll workers process ballots at an elections warehouse outside Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2022. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The final tally was issued less than two weeks before members of Congress and state lawmakers will be sworn in on Jan. 3. 

Fox News' request for comment from the Pennsylvania GOP was not immediately returned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 

