Pence tells media 'attacks on Christian education must end'

Vice President Mike Pence defended his wife Karen's new job at a private Christian elementary school Thursday, calling for an end to the attacks on Christian education.

Pence came to the Second Lady's defense after it was announced she would be teaching art part-time at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia earlier this week. LGBT activists immediately started targeting her and the school for adhering to Christian beliefs.

"We’ll let the critics roll off our back," Pence tweeted Thursday night. "But the criticism of Christian education in America must stop."

Several groups, including the NOH8 Campaign, the Human Rights Campaign, and The Trevor Project, were upset because the school requires employees to pledge they believe marriage is monogamous and heterosexual and they won’t engage in “homosexual or lesbian sexual activity” or adopt or promote “transgender identity," as well as an agreement that the school can deny admission or remove a student whose behavior is "in opposition to the biblical lifestyle the school teaches."

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo compared her job to GOP Iowa Rep. Steve King's remarks. The Trevor Project also announced it plans to send 100 copies of John Oliver's pro-gay book about the Pences' pet rabbit to the school.

"Karen and I have been in and around public life for almost two decades, so to be honest with you, we're used to the criticism, but the attacks on Christian education by the mainstream media have got to stop," Pence told "Washington Watch with Tony Perkins" Thursday night.

He characterized the criticism as an attack on the First Amendment.

"If we cherish the freedom of religion in this country, this administration stands foursquare for the freedom of religion for people of all faiths, and to see the mainstream media criticize my wife cause she's choosing to return to the classroom of an elementary Christian school is wrong," Pence said. "Again, the attacks on Christian education must end."

The vice president also called out the media for its lack of coverage of the annual March for Life taking place Friday in the nation's capital.

Pence told Perkins participating in the March for Life has been one of his favorite memories, especially alongside President Trump, "the most pro-life president in history."