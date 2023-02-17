Pence hints at 2024 presidential bid: Nikki Haley 'may have more company soon'

Former Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Thursday that Nikki Haley "may have more company soon" in the 2024 presidential race.

Speaking in Iowa, Pence noted that he wished Haley well and that she had done a "great job" during her time in the Trump administration.

Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, formally announced her bid for the White House on Wednesday. She is the first major GOP challenger to former President Donald Trump. Trump told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he is "glad" Haley is in the running for the GOP presidential nomination.

Speaking in South Carolina, Haley, 51, took shots at Democrats and President Biden, as well as calling for generational change in Washington and a rejection of "identity politics." While she insisted there's not a problem with racism in the U.S., she also appealed for unity.

Pence has previously hinted at throwing his hat in the ring and has been making moves toward launching a run.

Pence stands at 7% among registered Republicans in a recent Reuters/Ipsos national public opinion survey that was conducted Feb. 6-13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.