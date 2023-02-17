Expand / Collapse search
Mike Pence
Published

Pence hints at 2024 presidential bid: Nikki Haley 'may have more company soon'

Pence said that Haley did a 'great job' in her post during the Trump administration

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
Former Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on Thursday that Nikki Haley "may have more company soon" in the 2024 presidential race. 

Speaking in Iowa, Pence noted that he wished Haley well and that she had done a "great job" during her time in the Trump administration.

Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor, formally announced her bid for the White House on Wednesday. She is the first major GOP challenger to former President Donald Trump. Trump told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that he is "glad" Haley is in the running for the GOP presidential nomination.

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

Speaking in South Carolina, Haley, 51, took shots at Democrats and President Biden, as well as calling for generational change in Washington and a rejection of "identity politics." While she insisted there's not a problem with racism in the U.S., she also appealed for unity.

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. 

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.  (Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pence has previously hinted at throwing his hat in the ring and has been making moves toward launching a run. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence gives remarks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation’s conference at the Library of Congress on Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

Former Vice President Mike Pence gives remarks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation’s conference at the Library of Congress on Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

Pence stands at 7% among registered Republicans in a recent Reuters/Ipsos national public opinion survey that was conducted Feb. 6-13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

