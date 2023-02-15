Haley supporters ‘love her chances’ in 2024 GOP presidential primary, 'would like to see a woman nominated'

As she formally kicked off her 2024 Republican presidential campaign, former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley had a message for the large crowd of supporters gathering to hear her speak in this historic coastal city.

"As I set out on this new journey, I will simply say this. May the best woman win," Haley, the first female governor in South Carolina and the nation’s first female governor of Asian American heritage said to loud cheers.

That message resonated with many in audience of Haley supporters and other Republicans packed into Charleston’s visitors center.

"I love her chances. I think she would do an amazing job as president," Melissa from Charleston told Fox News Digital.

Haley, who joins former President Donald Trump as the only major Republicans to launch campaigns to date in the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race, repeatedly took aim at 80-year-old President Biden.

"America is not past our prime, it's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley charged.

And without mentioning Trump, who’s 76, Haley urged the crowd to "put your confidence in a new generation" of Republican leaders.

Melissa, pointing to Haley’s speech, emphasized that "the country needs a change. They need somebody younger — and she checks all the boxes — and they need a female."

Niki, a Haley supporter who traveled to Charleston from Florence, South Carolina, was holding a copy of the former UN ambassador's latest book.

"I love Nikki," she stressed. "She’s a smart, strong, woman. She’s got the fight and I believe she could go all the way."

And Niki pointedly said she "would like to see a woman nominated" as the GOP standard-bearer.

Her husband Reed chimed in, highlighting "we like what she’s [Haley] saying. It’s what we believe."

And pointing to the first woman to jump into the White House race this cycle, Reed offered "I think she has a good chance because of that."

But asked about the field — which eventually may also include likely contenders such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and others — Reed acknowledged "I’ll back whoever gets nominated."

Dave, who lives in upstate New York but owns property in South Carolina, said "think her chances are pretty good."

The Army veteran who raises horses emphasized that Haley "said a lot of things that appealed to this crowd" and added that he will "absolutely" volunteer on her campaign.

Looking to the burgeoning GOP presidential field, Dave predicted "it’s going to be a strong campaign this year."