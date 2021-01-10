Pelosi says lawmakers moving forward with impeachment, calls Trump 'imminent threat' to 'our Democracy'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday said the House will be moving forward with a resolution to impeach Donald Trump, whom she referred to in a letter to her colleagues as an "imminent threat" to both the U.S. Constitution and democracy.

"In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both," she said.

"The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action."

