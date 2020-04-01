Pelosi pushes 'SALT shakeup' stimulus that could reduce her tax bill and enrich her wealthy district

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is pushing for a new stimulus bill that would roll back the state and local tax deduction (SALT), a measure that would predominately help wealthy individuals making more than $100,000 -- including most residents in Pelosi's district and perhaps even Pelosi herself.

The top Democrat specifically declared this week it might be wise to “retroactively undo SALT,” which was enacted as part of the 2017 tax cuts and prevents households from deducting more than $10,000 per year of their state and local tax expenditures from federal tax bills. A Pelosi spokesperson said that a SALT drawdown would be “tailored to focus on middle-class earners and include limitations on the higher end.”

It was unclear exactly what those limitations would be in the proposed SALT shakeup. House Democrats voted last year to largely remove the SALT cap entirely, and haven't hidden their desires to try again should control of the Senate change in November. The cap has been particularly unpopular in high-tax blue states.

Roughly 13 million households nationally would benefit from slashing SALT, with the vast majority of them earning six-figure incomes and located in New York and California, The New York Times reported this week. Even a limited SALT reduction would predominately benefit wealthier Americans.

California's 12th congressional district, which Pelosi represents, is among the wealthiest in the U.S., with a median income of $113,919, according to census data. The average household income is $168,456 -- meaning most residents would benefit from any significant cut to SALT.

Pelosi and her husband have a property tax liability of approximately $198,337.62 considering their two homes, a winery and two commercial properties, public records show, indicating that the couple could reap benefits on roughly $188,000 given a full SALT repeal.

Pelosi's 2020 property taxes in Washington, D.C. totaled $13,997.20 given her Georgetown condo and garage, valued at $1,646,730.

Her San Francisco property taxes totaled $51,480.02, plus $47,631.98 from her Napa winery, $64,874.66 from a San Francisco commercial property, and $20,353.76 for another building.

Pelosi's idea comes as House and Senate Republicans have sought to claw back the $25 million that the previous stimulus bill allocated to an arts center in Washington, D.C. The payout, which Republicans said was an example of wasteful spending, was at Pelosi's request, and President Trump called it a necessary compromise to win over Democratic support for the coronavirus relief package.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin – who on Tuesday introduced the bill to retract the funding, along with numerous cosponsors, including Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La. – said the bailout was always a "mistake." Recent reports of furloughs and layoffs at the Kennedy Center only made matters worse, the Republicans said.

"If we determine that another measure is necessary, it should not be the vehicle for Speaker Pelosi’s partisan, parochial wish list." — Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Penn.

“Families and workers are struggling to pay rent, pay their mortgage and buy groceries," Steil said in a statement. "Americans need relief and assistance now, which is why I supported the CARES Act. However, some in Washington felt it was important to spend $25 million of taxpayer dollars on the Kennedy Center when there are obviously bigger needs right now. This is frivolous spending in the midst of a national emergency."

GOP SEEKS TO CLAW BACK $25M ALLOCATED TO KENNEDY CENTER, AS OPERA HOUSE ANNOUNCES LAYOFFS

A 2019 report from the Joint Committee on Taxation projected that of those who would face lower tax liability from elimination of the cap – which only affects those who itemize tax deductions – 94 percent earn at least $100,000. The government would lose out on $77.4 billion in tax dollars, with more than half of that amount being saved by taxpayers earning $1 million or more. Those earning more than $200,000 would reap most of the balance.

“The ink is hardly dry on a $2 trillion-plus emergency package,” Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Penn., told the Times. “It’s far too soon to know whether and of what nature additional legislation is needed. If we determine that another measure is necessary, it should not be the vehicle for Speaker Pelosi’s partisan, parochial wish list.”

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has echoed that complaint.

"This is a nonstarter. Millionaires don’t need a new tax break as the federal government spends trillions of dollars to fight a pandemic," a spokesperson for Grassley said.

New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut even sued to repeal the SALT cap, claiming that it unfairly hit blue states. That lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge, and the states are appealing. The SALT cap is set to expire in 2025.

Fox Business Network's Brittany De Lea, and Fox News' Jason Donner and Ronn Blitzer, contributed to this report.